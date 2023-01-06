ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee among states with the highest homicide rate per CDC data

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with the highest homicide rates in the nation according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports for the latest year of data (2020), Tennessee reported 750 homicide deaths which translates to 11.5 per 100,000 people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
ARKANSAS STATE
WTVCFOX

Nominations open for 58th Annual TWF Conservation Achievement Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. TWF's Conservation Achievement Award past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy