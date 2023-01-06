Read full article on original website
Tennessee State of the Child report reveals decline in childhood poverty, other findings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee has come out with its "State of the Child" report Wednesday, highlighting statistics including a major decline in childhood poverty across the state compared to the rest of the country. Some counties in the state had child poverty rates go down by nearly 25%...
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
Tennessee among states with the highest homicide rate per CDC data
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with the highest homicide rates in the nation according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports for the latest year of data (2020), Tennessee reported 750 homicide deaths which translates to 11.5 per 100,000 people.
Tennessee law tightening security guard training goes into effect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Being a security guard in Tennessee will never be the same. The death of a young man at a downtown Nashville honky tonk has led to a new law in effect this month. All security guards who work in venues that serve alcohol must have...
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
Georgia residents to pay more at the pump when gas tax exemption ends Wednesday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia residents Tuesday are scrambling to the pumps, with the state's gas tax exemption ending at midnight Wednesday. And you may be feeling the hurt of increasing gas prices for the rest of 2023. Georgia Governor Kemp signed a law in March 2022 to...
Ga. lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
Arkansas bill seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, a Republican who represents District 26, on Monday filed a bill that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB42 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business"...
Only 4 Georgia schools in our viewing area take advantage of free lead testing so far
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Every public school in Georgia has had almost 18 months to take advantage of a company's offer to test its water for lead for free. But on Monday, we learned that only 4 northwest Georgia schools in our viewing area have taken advantage of that offer.
Nominations open for 58th Annual TWF Conservation Achievement Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. TWF's Conservation Achievement Award past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong...
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
