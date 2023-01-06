ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Lexington Progress

TVA to Begin Drawdown of Four Lakes for Inspections

Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at four of the Beech River Watershed Development lakes. TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on Beach, Cedar, Pin Oak, and Pine lakes about a foot below normal elevation to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.
LEXINGTON, TN
WTVCFOX

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
TENNESSEE STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
HOHENWALD, TN
Nashville Parent

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi regulators approve rate hikes for state's two investor-owned utilities

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted at its monthly meeting on Tuesday to approve rate hikes for Entergy and Mississippi Power customers. The commission also rejected one of the increases sought by Entergy. The commission approved Mississippi Power's request for a $6 per month rate hike related to fuel costs, with $3.02 that will be applied to February bills and $2.98 applied for the June bills....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Transportation Today News

Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs statewide. The plan ensures the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has the resources it needs to solve current and future mobility challenges and that commerce can move across the state. The state will seek public-private partnerships […] The post Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs appeared first on Transportation Today.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids

Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts

This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
TENNESSEE STATE

