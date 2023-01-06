Read full article on original website
Related
Lexington Progress
TVA to Begin Drawdown of Four Lakes for Inspections
Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at four of the Beech River Watershed Development lakes. TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on Beach, Cedar, Pin Oak, and Pine lakes about a foot below normal elevation to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.
WTVCFOX
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below-average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
WTVCFOX
Georgia residents to pay more at the pump when gas tax exemption ends Wednesday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia residents Tuesday are scrambling to the pumps, with the state's gas tax exemption ending at midnight Wednesday. And you may be feeling the hurt of increasing gas prices for the rest of 2023. Georgia Governor Kemp signed a law in March 2022 to...
WTVCFOX
ACA continues to press for stricter trotline regulations in Tennessee
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will hold its first meeting of 2023 in Dyersburg Thursday and Friday at the Lannom Center. There will be number of informational sessions (listed below). However members of the American Canoe Association (ACA) are concerned there appears to be no vote scheduled on additional regulations governing trotlines on Tennessee streams - an issue ACA considers a major safety hazard for paddlers.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Building Materials Maker to Nearly Double Workforce in Tennessee
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Tennessee manufacturer and distributor of building...
Nashville Parent
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. Tennesseans are invited to view the full presentation here. “As Tennessee continues to experience tremendous growth, we have an obligation to...
Mississippi regulators approve rate hikes for state's two investor-owned utilities
(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted at its monthly meeting on Tuesday to approve rate hikes for Entergy and Mississippi Power customers. The commission also rejected one of the increases sought by Entergy. The commission approved Mississippi Power's request for a $6 per month rate hike related to fuel costs, with $3.02 that will be applied to February bills and $2.98 applied for the June bills....
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs statewide. The plan ensures the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has the resources it needs to solve current and future mobility challenges and that commerce can move across the state. The state will seek public-private partnerships […] The post Tennessee announces infrastructure plan to address state transportation needs appeared first on Transportation Today.
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
WATE
New law extends foster care for Tennessee kids
Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Officials at 'youth villages' tell us a new federal law for extended foster care is now available for kids in the state of Tennessee. Good Morning...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee State of the Child report reveals decline in childhood poverty, other findings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee has come out with its "State of the Child" report Wednesday, highlighting statistics including a major decline in childhood poverty across the state compared to the rest of the country. Some counties in the state had child poverty rates go down by nearly 25%...
wnbjtv.com
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts
This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
WTVCFOX
Ga. lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
Comments / 0