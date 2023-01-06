Dad Captures How He Handled 6-Year-Old Son Calling Himself Ugly

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It's so important to be clued in to how our kids are feeling about themselves. They're not always open with these feelings or super willing to talk about them, which is why it's so important to listen, and to keep your kids talking as much as possible.

In this video from @constructiondadof4 , just a casual chat in the truck revealed that his 6-year-old son felt like he was ugly. "Even a 6-year-old can be self-conscious," wrote the dad . "Talk to your kids often, and openly."

As for how this father handled his son calling himself ugly, he basically couldn't have done a better job.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Awww. The smile on that boy's face when he heard his dad say he was a sharp-looking dude? It could melt a glacier. It's so heartbreaking that such a sweet soul would think anything negative about himself, but that's just the reality of being a human in this world. It's our job as parents to be the louder voice in our kid's ear, the one that tells them how awesome they are and capable and sharp-looking and whatever else it is they need to hear.

Commenters were so moved by how sweet this little boy was, with so many of them wanting him to know he's a handsome litte guy who's going to grow up to be a handsome man...but as one commenter put it, even more important than that, he has a kind heart.

Seems like dad's raising an awesome young man on all fronts!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.