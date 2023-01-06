Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Stephanie McMahon stepped in and took over her father Vince McMahon’s spot as CEO when he had to step down due to a hush money scandal. A few months later, and Stephanie McMahon is the one stepping away from WWE. As first reported by The Puck’s Mattew Belloni, Stephanie...
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Deal To Sell Company To Saudi Arabia Is Reportedly ‘Done’
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE set things in motion for the future trajectory of the company. The billionaire has been trying to sell WWE for quite some time to some of the biggest investors in the world, including Saudi Arabia. The latest report going around is that the deal is finally done to sell the company to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s Return Causes WWE Shareholder Lawsuit To Move Forward
Vince McMahon made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, which forced him to retire as WWE Chairman. The WWE shareholder derivative suit was filed last June by Scott and Scott after the NDA allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced. PW Insider...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Would Have Rather ‘Hung Himself’ Than Team With Ultimate Warrior
Kevin Nash was a big name during the Monday Night Wars, but Big Kev already had a massive name in pro wrestling before that. He was integral to the New World Order as WWE headed towards the attitude era. Now he has some harsh words to say about the Ultimate Warrior, because he wasn’t a fan of the controversial Superstar at all.
ringsidenews.com
Edge Spotted With Released WWE Superstars
Edge is the perfect example of rising from the ashes and reclaiming a dream that had been taken away forever. The Rated R Superstar’s second run in WWE has been excellent until now. Recently, he was spotted with fellow Canadian wrestlers who worked for WWE at a time Edge was not an active in-ring competitor.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Removing Triple H From Creative Power
Triple H took over WWE’s creative direction when his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, stepped down due to a hush money scandal. Now, it seems that there are a lot of reports and rumors going around about the Chairman of the Board, including a narrative that Triple H might be out the door along with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, after Vince McMahon took over once again.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Negotiating New Television Deal
Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was pulled off thanks to a cut-throat business move. As majority shareholder, Vince McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals without him on the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon got what he wants, and this could result in a massive change for the company before those television deals even kick off.
ringsidenews.com
Nick Khan Allegedly Has A Deal With Vince McMahon To Sell WWE
With the return of Vince McMahon, WWE is now really serious about a sale of the company, because the company has hired JPMorgan and the company wants to sell before the subsequent television media rights negotiations start. Now there’s a a new story that one of the co-CEOs has a deal with Vince McMahon in place for sale.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Looks Pumped In Hotel Workout Video Amidst WrestleMania Rumors
Stone Cold Steve Austin will go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Attitude Era poster boy lost touch with fitness over the years, however, Austin has been hitting the gym regularly and following a strict regime nowadays to get back in shape as WrestleMania 39 approaches.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Made Changes To Championship Belts
AEW has been in the industry for just around four years now and has truly changed the business in numerous ways. As is the case for every single pro wrestling promotion in general, AEW has its fair share of titles, with new ones still being introduced. In fact, it seems AEW has made some changes to their championship belts.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy Interrupts Alexa Bliss During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss succumbed to Bray Wyatt’s mind games and absolutely destroyed Bianca Belair on the January 2, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Tonight, Little Miss Bliss got visited by an unexpected guest. Alexa Bliss appeared during WWE RAW tonight to explain her actions. She interrupted the commentary team...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Stock Drops After Rumors Of Saudi Arabia Sale
Vince McMahon’s shocking return to WWE last week led to a lot of changes that are still being felt even now. After a hiatus of over eight months, McMahon’s return was to set up a company sale. McMahon then regained control of the company’s Board of Directors as the Executive Chairman of WWE, and rumors spread that he was going to sell WWE to Saudi Arabia. It seems these rumors have affected WWE’s stock.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Tells WWE Talent Not To Be Babies After Vince McMahon’s Return
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself by being one of the best commentators in pro wrestling history. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the business. He also keeps up with everything that goes on in WWE, despite being part of AEW now. With Vince McMahon’s return to WWE, Jim Ross decided to give WWE talent some useful advice.
Comments / 0