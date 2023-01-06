Kraken send No. 4 overall pick Shane Wright back to juniors

Shane Wright , who went fourth in last summer's NHL draft, was sent to juniors by the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

The move comes a day after Wright captained Canada to an overtime win against Czechia at the IIHF U-20 World Junior Championships. He scored in the win against Czechia while finishing the tournament with four goals and seven points in as many games to help Canada to its record-extending 20th title.

Wright, 19, started the season with the Kraken but could never really garner consistent playing time. He was sent to the Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, for a conditioning stint and scored four goals in five games.

He returned to the Kraken and scored his first goal against the Montreal Canadiens . It became arguably the most anticipated performance of Wright's career after it was believed the Canadiens, who had the first pick in the draft, were going to take him but instead selected Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky .

Sending Wright back to his OHL team, the Kingston Frontenacs, means the Kraken will not be able to call him back once Wright's junior season has ended. It also means Wright will not burn the first year of his entry-level contract, which will slide because he did not meet the required number of games played this season.

Wright had two points in eight games with the Kraken and averaged 8:29 in ice time for a team than could make the playoffs after finishing their inaugural season near the bottom of the NHL standings.