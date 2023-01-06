Read full article on original website
Jane Halvorson
3d ago
What soulless person would commit a murder (if I’m reading this correctly) in front of little kids?
David Allen
3d ago
People just don't value life anymore. RIP and condolences to this woman's family.
Search for Answers Continues After Joliet Mother Found Shot to Death in Car
The family of a woman found shot to death in suburban Joliet over the weekend is pleading for answers as an investigation continues. Maya Smith, 24, was found in her car in an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street Sunday morning after a nearby resident filed a parking complaint. Officers found Smith in the front seat of the vehicle, reporting that she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
'She didn't deserve this at all': Family of woman found fatally shot in car in Joliet pleads for answers
JOLIET, Ill. - There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday. Maya Smith, 24, was found shot and killed inside a car with her toddler daughter, unharmed, in the back seat. "Maya was so beautiful, Maya was a person who loved people, she didn’t deserve this at all," said Bonnie Winfrey, the victim’s aunt.
Young mom found shot to death in car, 2-year-old daughter left unharmed in backseat: Joliet police
A young mom was found shot to death in her car alongside her toddler daughter, who was left unharmed, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Woman found dead in parked car; child unharmed in backseat
Responding to a report of a parking complaint, Joliet Police officers found a deceased 24-year-old woman in the front seat of a vehicle, who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. In the back seat, a two-year-old girl was located unharmed. The early Sunday incident happened in an alley west of...
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Police: Woman found shot to death in car, 2-year-old girl unharmed in backseat in Illinois
JOLIET, Ill. — A woman was found shot to death in a car and a 2-year-old girl was found unharmed in the backseat of the vehicle early Sunday, police say. In a news release, Joliet Police Department said that shortly after midnight, officers were called out about a parking issue in an alley of the 1200 block of Clement Sreet. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. The woman was dead.
Chicago shooting: Man, woman found dead in South Loop home, CPD says
Two people were found fatally shot inside a home in the South Loop, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
fox32chicago.com
Person posed as water department employee while accomplices stole jewelry from Woodridge home: police
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Police are investigating after an offender posing as a water department employee and accomplices stole jewelry from a Woodridge residence over the weekend. At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Woodridge police officers responded to a ruse-entry burglary in the area of Woodward Avenue and Harcourt Drive. When officers...
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
regionnewssource.org
Gun Shot Victim Arrives At Munster Hospital After 80/94 Shooting
On December 31, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, Indiana State Police were dispatched to Munster Community Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot wound that had occurred on I-80/94, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Preliminary investigation revealed that a shooting had taken place on I-80/94 near Burr St. The...
abc57.com
Suspect arraigned in murder case of Rhema Harris
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Braxton Bird, the 18-year-old accused of the murder of St. Joseph County Jail Corrections Officer Rhema Harris, was arraigned on Monday. Bird was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness for his role. Bird was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out...
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
CBS News
Homan Square shooting leaves woman dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Police said the 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another person while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, around 8:10 a.m., when the other person shot the woman in the head.
regionnewssource.org
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
Man, 21, fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 8:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
