Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

GARY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO