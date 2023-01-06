Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties' ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
Analysis-Security, migration trump energy dispute at Biden Mexico summit
MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart this week pledged to work together to tackle drug trafficking and illegal immigration and promote economic integration - while quietly passing over a major dispute over energy.
Biden gives Buttigieg vote of confidence after FAA system meltdown disrupts travel nationwide
U.S. Secretary of Transportation has the confidence of President Biden after a technical outage with the Federal Aviation Administration caused mass cancelations and delays.
EXPLAINER: How NOTAM caused widespread flight disruptions
DALLAS (AP) — Until Wednesday, few travelers had ever heard of a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, nor did they know that the system used to generate those notices could cause widespread travel misery. As they arrived at airports in the morning, they quickly found out. The Federal...
Comments / 0