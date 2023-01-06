ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

high-profile.com

CTA Construction Recognized with Global Award for Somerville Library Project

Somerville, MA – The Somerville West Branch Library, constructed by CTA Construction Managers and designed by designLAB architects, was recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The project won the combined organizations’ 2022 American Architecture Award.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
MARBLEHEAD, MA
universalhub.com

DCR knocks down long shuttered recreational area for kids with disabilities in Stony Brook Reservation

With Angelo Scaccia no longer in power to block its removal, DCR has taken down what was once a state-of-the-art play area for kids with disabilities but which over the decades after its closure had turned into a bunker used mainly by local graffiti artists to highlight their skills and drug addicts to shoot up, as Jake discovered on a walk in Stony Brook Reservation today.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital

BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police seek help finding gunman who held up Roxbury market

Boston Police have released photos of the man they say held up Marcella's Market, 80 Marcella St at Highland Street in Roxbury last night. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or the anonymous tip line by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

74-unit apartment building proposed next to Shawmut T stop

Trinity Financial has filed plans with the BPDA for a four-story apartment building at 140-150 Centre St. in Dorchester, that would include 45 affordable apartments. Some of the apartments would be rented to people making no more than 30% of the Boston area median income - Trinity says the affordable units would go to people or families making between $25,000 and $111,000 per year, "with rent as low as $736 per month, depending on the unit and family size."
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA

