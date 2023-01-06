Read full article on original website
WCVB
Community rallies around Roslindale businesses forced to close after car slams into building
BOSTON — A community is rallying around some Boston businesses that were forced to close last month when a car struck a building and caused it to partially collapse. The crash that happened on Dec. 19 on Corinth Street in the heart of the city's Roslindale neighborhood damaged several businesses, including Sebastian’s Barber Shop.
high-profile.com
CTA Construction Recognized with Global Award for Somerville Library Project
Somerville, MA – The Somerville West Branch Library, constructed by CTA Construction Managers and designed by designLAB architects, was recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The project won the combined organizations’ 2022 American Architecture Award.
NECN
Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
universalhub.com
DCR knocks down long shuttered recreational area for kids with disabilities in Stony Brook Reservation
With Angelo Scaccia no longer in power to block its removal, DCR has taken down what was once a state-of-the-art play area for kids with disabilities but which over the decades after its closure had turned into a bunker used mainly by local graffiti artists to highlight their skills and drug addicts to shoot up, as Jake discovered on a walk in Stony Brook Reservation today.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
WCVB
SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital
BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
universalhub.com
Police seek help finding gunman who held up Roxbury market
Boston Police have released photos of the man they say held up Marcella's Market, 80 Marcella St at Highland Street in Roxbury last night. If he looks familiar, contact detectives at 617-343-4275 or the anonymous tip line by calling 800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).
SatanCon2023 is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after Satanic Temple was barred
The Satanic Temple is planning to hold 'SatanCon 2023' which it describes as the 'largest satanic gathering in history,' in downtown Boston April 28-30.
WCVB
Malden man missing after spending New Year's weekend in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Police are searching for a Malden man who was reported missing after spending the New Year's weekend in Provincetown. Bruce Crowley, 56, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after staying on the Cape for the weekend, police said. Crowley is a white man...
iheart.com
Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Boston surgeon arrested, Southwest Florida PD seek info on possible victims
Police in Southwest Florida are looking for possible victims of an orthopedic surgeon whose accused of inapprorpriate behavior towards patients in Boston.
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
Boston’s bookstore boom continues in 2023 with two more new shops
“It's clear that the time is now, it’s clear that people are looking for the community of a bookstore.”. Two new independent bookstores will open in Roslindale and Dorchester this year, joining the recent wave of indie booksellers setting up shop in Boston. First up is Rozzie Bound Co-op,...
universalhub.com
74-unit apartment building proposed next to Shawmut T stop
Trinity Financial has filed plans with the BPDA for a four-story apartment building at 140-150 Centre St. in Dorchester, that would include 45 affordable apartments. Some of the apartments would be rented to people making no more than 30% of the Boston area median income - Trinity says the affordable units would go to people or families making between $25,000 and $111,000 per year, "with rent as low as $736 per month, depending on the unit and family size."
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
