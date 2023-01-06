Read full article on original website
Related
10 of the best secret retreats in the Canary Islands
Palm trees rustle in the breeze, charred volcanic vineyards stretch out to stark hills on the horizon and the aquamarine pool blazes out against the whitewashed architecture at this super-stylish bolthole, hidden in the La Geria wine region. There are five rooms and suites, along with a three-bedroom villa, all self-catering, with a clutch of good restaurants nearby. Massages, yoga and treatments are available in the circular volcanic treatment room while cots, highchairs, toys and beach gear are all available for children.
'Mad Dog' surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said.
TravelPulse
The Caribbean's Most Underrated Islands
The Caribbean is home to many of the most spectacular islands in the world. However, some of them are rarely visited by tourists, which gives them even more extraordinary charm. Here are some islands where travelers can enjoy authentic experiences in unspoiled environments. Montserrat. Known as the Emerald Isle of...
TravelPulse
Top Destinations for Senior Tourists in Latin America and the Caribbean
Latin America and the Caribbean have excellent places for seniors to enjoy a fun and relaxed holiday in sites of natural beauty and historical importance. These are some destinations where seniors will find fabulous places to rest and enjoy high-level accommodation and services. Panama City. In this city, which combines...
travelawaits.com
9 Ways To Avoid Looking Like A Tourist In Rome
I must admit that I tend to always put plenty of research into a new destination, and that is not only research about sights to see and things to do, but just as much about local lifestyle, traditions, culture, and general day-to-day habits of the locals. Luckily, I have never...
We spent Christmas from hell on a £5,000 P&O luxury festive cruise – our dinner was ruined after our booking vanished
PASSENGERS on a £5,000 festive cruise found the trip hard to swallow after their Christmas dinner was ruined in a booking mix-up. The fuming guests claimed their experience on P&O Cruises Arvia's maiden voyage was dampened by a string of errors. This included long queues for "poor" food, booking...
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
I'm an American who has visited Paris 20 times. I think these 8 hotels have some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower in the entire city.
Insider's writer has found some of the best views of the Eiffel Tower in top luxury hotels like Hôtel Lutetia, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, and Hotel de Sers.
The Weather Channel
Shocking Photos Show Snowless Ski Resorts Across Europe
Alarming photos show nearly snowless ski areas in Europe's Alps this month. Record-breaking temperatures and low snowfall are to blame. Nearly half of France's ski slopes are closed due to lack of snow. Some of Europe's most popular ski locations are all but snowless this winter, with photos showing green...
Famed surfer Marcio Freire dies in Portugal at 47
Marcio Freire, the Brazilian surfer who was one of three featured in the documentary "Mad Dogs" for conquering the heaviest wave in the world in Hawaii, died in Portugal on Thursday. He was 47.
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
AccuWeather
Whale watchers witness rare birth off California coast before the storm
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A whale watching expedition off the California coast encountered what initially appeared to be a whale in distress but turned out to be something much more rare -- a gray whale giving birth. Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari shared a video to YouTube showing...
Is Iceland’s language a Norse code – or legacy of Celtic settlers?
According to folklore, a Gaelic-speaking warrior queen called Aud was among Iceland’s earliest settlers. Her story is central to an emerging theory that Scottish and Irish Celts played a far bigger role in Iceland’s history than realised. A book by Thorvaldur Fridriksson, an Icelandic archaeologist and journalist, argues...
ancientpages.com
Evidence Scots And Irish Settled Iceland A Century Before The Vikings?
AncientPages.com - Remarkably similar carvings and simple cross sculptures mark special sites or places once sacred, spanning a zone stretching from the Irish and Scottish coasts to Iceland. We can look to Skellig Michael, which rises from the sea 12km off the southwest Irish coast; to Aird a’Mhòrain on the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist; to the Isle of Noss, Shetland; and to Heimaklettur cliff face in Iceland’s Westman Islands.
owlcation.com
Catherine of Braganza's Rude Awakening to Life as Stuart Queen Consort
Catherine of Braganza: Roman Catholic Bride for a Protestant King. Infanta Catarina Henriquetta de Bragança was born at Vila Vicosa in Alentejo, Portugal, on the 25th November 1638. She was one of five surviving children born to devout Roman Catholics Joao, 8th Duke of Braganza (John) and his wife, Luisa Maria de Guzman. In 1640 Joao claimed the Portuguese throne from the Spanish as King Juan IV "The Fortunate." War between the two powers did not conclude until 1648 when Spain finally recognised Portuguese independence and six decades of Spanish rule over Portugal ended.
BBC
Londoner solves 20,000-year Ice Age drawings mystery
A London furniture conservator has been credited with a crucial discovery that has helped understand why Ice Age hunter-gatherers drew cave paintings. Ben Bacon analysed 20,000-year-old markings on the drawings, concluding they could refer to a lunar calendar. It led to a specialist team proving early Europeans made notes about...
Italian eeriness, British villainy and Cornish splendour – the week in art
Giorgio Morandi gets a startling new show, Marcus Harvey takes on antiheroes and Barbara Hepworth in St Ives – all in your weekly dispatch
Dogs, togs and critics agog: climate crisis opera washes ashore in Sydney
The beach is now just a stroll away for people in Sydney’s CBD. Eighty thousand litres of sand, piled 5-7cm deep, has been dumped into the ornate interior of the heritage-listed Town Hall, in one of the city’s most ambitious festival offerings. Sun & Sea might seem like...
techaiapp.com
Where to Shop in Capri, Italy
Capri, Italy is the playground of the rich and famous. This fabled island off the Amalfi Coast has been a vacation destination for the jet set for decades, if not longer. While yachting, eating, and drinking are the past-times in Capri, the most popular sport is shopping. Designer shops line the main avenues of Capri Town. This would lead you to think that a Capri shopping spree would be limited only to the wealthy.
THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
Vogue Magazine
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0