Lexington, KY

247Sports

College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky

There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Daimion Collins' confidence growing as playing time increases

LEXINGTON - One of the few bright spots for a struggling Kentucky team of late has been the improved play of sophomore forward Daimion Collins. Collins, a former McDonald's All-American, averaged just 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 27 games as a freshman last season and got off to a slow start this season as he's averaging just 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds through 11 games played but has started to see more playing time and improved results during the teams last few games.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to massive Alabama win over Kentucky

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs the Kentucky Wildcats was supposed to be one of the biggest games in the year not only in the SEC but in the country but what it turned out to be was a blowout. No. 7 Alabama blew out Kentucky Saturday 78-52. This victory was...
LEXINGTON, KY
zagsblog.com

Ahead of Cincinnati visit, 2024 guard Travis Perry scores 45 points versus Kentucky signee Reed Sheppard

LEXINGTON – Class of 2024 guard Travis Perry is in the midst of a very busy weekend. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard from Lyon County (KY), scored 45 points in a crucial win over North Laurel (KY) on Saturday evening and is now set to take an unofficial visit to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for the Bearcats’ matchup versus No. 2 Houston.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
peakofohio.com

Saturday basketball results

Area basketball teams were in action Saturday. In a game streamed at peakofohiotv.com, the Bellefontaine varsity girls ran past Kenton Ridge Saturday afternoon 57-41. The Lady Chiefs started the game off with an 11-0 run. Turnovers spelled disaster for KR as they committed 23 for the game, 12 in the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kettering grocery store to close next month

Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
KETTERING, OH
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Chief fired

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
GEORGETOWN, KY
