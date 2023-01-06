LEXINGTON - One of the few bright spots for a struggling Kentucky team of late has been the improved play of sophomore forward Daimion Collins. Collins, a former McDonald's All-American, averaged just 2.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 27 games as a freshman last season and got off to a slow start this season as he's averaging just 1.9 points and 2.5 rebounds through 11 games played but has started to see more playing time and improved results during the teams last few games.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO