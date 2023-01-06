ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolita reopens in Back Bay

By Sara Frazier
 5 days ago
We highly recommend making a reservation before you visit.

Photo by @anastasia.mattes

It’s been a long two years without one of our go-to dinner spots, but thankfully, Lolita is now back in Back Bay .

The popular Mexican restaurant’s Dartmouth Street location has finally reopened
following a $2.75 million renovation .

While the food menu is still the same, the look and feel has been updated to more closely resemble the gothic vibes of the Fort Point location . Think : Ornate chandeliers + skulls lining the walls.

By the end of the month, we can expect the addition of a 60 to 85-seat dining room + a mezcal-focused bar .

Reservations
are recommended to secure your margarita sipping spot .

