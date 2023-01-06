Lolita reopens in Back Bay
It’s been a long two years without one of our go-to dinner spots, but thankfully, Lolita is now back in Back Bay .
The popular Mexican restaurant’s Dartmouth Street location has finally reopened following a $2.75 million renovation .
While the food menu is still the same, the look and feel has been updated to more closely resemble the gothic vibes of the Fort Point location . Think : Ornate chandeliers + skulls lining the walls.
By the end of the month, we can expect the addition of a 60 to 85-seat dining room + a mezcal-focused bar .
Reservations are recommended to secure your margarita sipping spot .
