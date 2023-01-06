“I wasn’t a blond, and I was on the cover of Vogue. It was…significant,” notes Shalom Harlow, with a smirk in her Life in Looks. The video follows a grunge-to-glamour through line, as it starts with the model’s appearance in Marc Jacobs’s infamous 1993 collection. “This is how I looked in my off-hours,” says Harlow of that historic runway. She also talks about the pre-Instagram moment she had at Alexander McQueen’s spring 1999 show, where she stood on a rotating platform while two robots sprayed her with paint. Twenty years later, in 2018, Harlow would go viral with a Versace video that marked her joyous return to modeling.

