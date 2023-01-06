Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum Bundles Up in Tie-Dye Sweatpants & Jimmy Choo Moon Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum hit the ski slopes with her husband Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post made today. Both parties were all bundled up, warding off the chill in the air with cozy outerwear and winter-ready snow boots. The former Victoria’s Secret angel dressed down in a rainbow tie-dye set consisting of a crewneck sweater and matching sweatpants. Keeping warm, Klum wrapped her head up in a chunky red knit scarf and layered on a long gray fur coat for good measure. As for accessories, Klum popped on large black shades and carried a red leather Givenchy cube chain crossbody bag with...
Heidi Klum Goes Ethereally Bold in Flowy Sheer Dress for ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’
Heidi Klum flexed her modeling skills in a dramatic promo posted to her Instagram yesterday for the season 18 of “Germany’s Next Top Model,” airing on ProSieben starting Feb. 16. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was draped in a Hannez Nogi sheer dress in pastel shades. The flowy garment was delicately placed in order to cover the model up. The rest of the costume was splayed out behind her, with strips of colorful fabric creating an ethereal scenery for the photo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Punctuated with a striking red manicure, Klum’s ensemble was...
Shalom Harlow’s Life in Looks—From Grunge to Glamour
“I wasn’t a blond, and I was on the cover of Vogue. It was…significant,” notes Shalom Harlow, with a smirk in her Life in Looks. The video follows a grunge-to-glamour through line, as it starts with the model’s appearance in Marc Jacobs’s infamous 1993 collection. “This is how I looked in my off-hours,” says Harlow of that historic runway. She also talks about the pre-Instagram moment she had at Alexander McQueen’s spring 1999 show, where she stood on a rotating platform while two robots sprayed her with paint. Twenty years later, in 2018, Harlow would go viral with a Versace video that marked her joyous return to modeling.
A Detailed Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s 8 Wedding Dresses
Though Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle eight times, only once did she do it in a “traditional” bridal gown. Taylor’s first wedding, to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton in 1950, when the actor was a studio darling, came courtesy of MGM, and her elaborate gown with its nipped-in waist was a bespoke creation by costume designer Helen Rose.
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Daughter Sienna Soars in Adult High Heels for Grownup Makeover She Styled Herself From Mom’s Closet
Ciara posted an adorable picture of her and Russell Wilson’s daughter Sienna Wilson to Instagram yesterday. The post saw Sienna dressed up in an outfit she styled all by herself from her mother’s closet. The look included chic outerwear, a designer handbag and sleek heels. The caption on the image read, “To cute!! Si Si styled herself!! I love this. Now where she thinks she’s going.” Dressed to impress, the 5-year-old wore a purple polka dot tee that she styled underneath a gray knit sweater. Adding layers on layers, Sienna donned a sharp black leather jacket featuring edgy silver hardware. On bottom, Sienna...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
The Bride Wore Custom Carolina Herrera for This “Very New York” Wedding
A casual date at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village was how Julia Cordry and Samuel Bomes first began their New York romance. Mutual friends first connected them after Sam moved to the city for work back in 2017—and by the third date, the pair had already walked the Brooklyn Bridge together, on a beautiful October day that Julia notes she’ll “always remember.”
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
Lenny Kravitz Elevates Height in 4-Inch Heeled Boots & Leather Pants at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022 in St. Barths
Lenny Kravitz brought rock n’ roll style to great heights while performing at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala. While singing at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts on Thursday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore an all-black outfit. His ensemble featured an unbuttoned silver-accented shirt tucked into slim-fitting leather pants, layered beneath a swinging silk coat. A silver chain belt, layered bracelets, sunglasses and mixed metal and crystal fringe necklaces completed his outfit with an edgy finish. When it came to footwear, Kravitz slipped into one of his style signatures: heeled boots. His black thigh-high...
Vogue
30 Of The World’s Most Famous Stars Paid Homage To The Roaring Twenties For British Vogue’s 2023 Hollywood Portfolio
Love, feuds and fights for survival. Shame, grief and a longing to be seen. From zoomed-in stories of parenthood to epic tales that transcend universes, the most thrilling films of this awards season vary vastly in scale, but the performances that have broken through from them all nonetheless speak to the very core of what it means to be human.
Miranda Lambert Saddles Up in Blue Fringe Dress & Sparkling Cowboy Boots for ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Lambert gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency entitled “Velvet Rodeo.” The video, which was posted on her Instagram, saw a complication of clips from the show, as well as a snapshot of some of her looks. The caption on the post read, “Y’all are making this a blast and I can’t wait to come back to Vegas for more #VelvetRodeoshows in 2023 ” The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was clad in a baby blue midi-length collared dress dotted...
Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’
Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
Heidi Klum Fiercely Struts on Icy Street in Neon Minidress & Towering Platform Boots With Brother-in-Law Bill Kaulitz
Heidi Klum fought off the cold alongside her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz in a video posted to Klum’s Instagram yesterday. Both parties were dressed in cozy outerwear and chunky footwear, taking winter weather wear to the next level. Klum’s cold weather outfit consisted of a neon yellow ribbed minidress which she wore layered over black tights. Overtop it all, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a lengthy fur coat that matched Kaulitz’s own. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model wore her shaggy blond tresses slicked back and up into a messy bun out of her...
Cate Blanchett Nails High-Low Airport Style
Over the years, Cate Blanchett has repeatedly demonstrated her offbeat elegance on the red carpet (she deserves kudos for championing the art of re-wearing looks.) But, when out in the wild, the actor tends to favour more classic silhouettes. Her most recent appearance, while in transit, is testament to her chic yet practical off-duty style.
Collection
Nicolas di Felice found his pre-fall inspiration in an obscure 1970 movie. According to its IMDB description, A Swedish Love Story follows two teenagers who fall in love in spite of the disapproval of the cynical adults around them. In her leather motorcycle jacket, white shift dress, and ballet skimmers, its young star Ann-Sofie Kylin is so fetching, it’s a wonder the Swedish film isn’t referenced by designers more often.
Kristin Davis Adds Comfy Twist to Oscar de la Renta Floral Dress With Ugg Boots on Set of ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2
Kristin Davis kept it cute and comfy as she walked around the film set of HBO Max’s hit show “And Just Like That…” In true Charlotte York fashion, Davis tapped into her sophisticated chic aesthetic by wearing an Oscar de la Renta multicolor floral cotton tank dress. The design was “inspired by the luminous days of coming summer, and our multicolor floral print is highlighted on the cool tone of slate,” according to the brand. Between the crisp poplin, the full skirt, and the matching belt that perfectly cinches the waist, this frock was made for Davis’s character’s preppy wardrobe. She...
hypebeast.com
Moncler Genius Will Show at London Fashion Week 2023
The excitement for London Fashion Week is building as runway antics are set to return to the capital in February 2023. As local and global brands gear up to present their latest collections once more, various surprise appearances have already entered the schedule this season — one being. CEO...
Get To Know Benjamin Coy
In the spotlight today: Multi-hyphenate style star Benjamin Coy is longing to own a Brandon Blackwood trunk bag—the perfect finishing touch for his simple and sophisticated day-to-day look, no? Scroll down for the need-to-know designers on this Vogue Club member’s fashion wish list, plus: Why classical music will always be his first love…
