ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial in shooting

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZxyT_0k5qVNPL00

A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year must stand trial over whether the shooting was justified.

Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor ordered Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner to stand trial on one count of second-degree reckless endangerment following a preliminary hearing Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Prosecutors allege Wagner, who is white, opened fire on Quadren Wilson during the traffic stop on Madison's far east side in February 2022. Wilson’s family has said they believe race was a factor in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, Wagner was part of a law enforcement task force working to arrest Wilson for dealing fentanyl that led to an overdose death. The team intercepted Wilson and pinned his car between two Justice Department trucks.

Wagner approached Wilson's car carrying a ballistic shield. Another agent, Nathan Peskie, was beside him with a rifle. Wagner told Dane County Sheriff's detectives that he saw Wilson reach under the driver's seat with his left hand and fidget with something with his right hand.

Wagner said he heard a gunshot and fired two shots from his pistol. Peskie fired five shots. Wilson was struck by bullet fragments that required surgery to remove, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing. Peskie hasn't been charged with anything.

Wilson, it turned out, was unarmed.

Wagner's attorney, Mark Steinle, argued during the hearing Thursday that Wagner's use of force was justified because he believed a gunshot had been fired from inside the vehicle. Even though Wagner didn't see a gun, his decision to fire was reasonable based on Wilson's movements, Steinle said.

Ozanne countered that police can use deadly force only as a last resort.

Taylor, the judge, said she was bound by state law to bind Wagner over for trial because prosecutors made a plausible showing that a crime occurred.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

WI Veterinarian Poisoned By His Wife With Animal Euthanasia Drugs

A woman in Wisconsin uses a unique method to try and kill her husband. As I started learning more about this incident, the first red flag I noticed was the age difference. The husband is 70 years old and his new wife is 50, twenty years younger. The couple was only married for five months when she was trying to get him to change his legal documents including his Power of Attorney and Will. That way she would get everything if he died and his kids would get nothing. I would call her a gold digger.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Man pleads not guilty to charge he provided gun to child used to shoot another child

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old has pleaded not guilty. Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in court Tuesday. He is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child-consequence is death, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Daniel Gibbs, 37, sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source three times in August and Sept. 2021...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Wrn.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced for serious drug trafficking

A ten year sentence for a Dane County man convicted of selling meth. Thirty-seven year-old Daniel Gibbs of Sun Prairie was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in federal prison. Gibbs pleaded guilty in September. He sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source on three separate occasions. In...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Center Square

Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment

(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wrn.com

Constitutional amendment to reform cash bail in Wisconsin

A constitutional amendment to reform cash bail in Wisconsin could be on the ballot this spring. Wisconsin law currently does not allow judges or court commissioners to consider the severity of the alleged crime when determining bail amounts. State Senator Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) is author of the proposed amendment to allow judges to consider the severity of the crime when setting bail.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We train officers to use force’: Rules of deadly force in spotlight as case against Wis. DCI agent moves forward

MADISON, Wis. — A millisecond in time is at the center of a felony case against a state law enforcement agent for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson in early 2022. Despite attempts from Mark Wagner’s defense attorneys asking a judge to have the Dane County District Attorney’s office recused from prosecuting the case–as well as to dismiss...
DANE COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Bail reform proposed again

MADISON — State Rep. Cindi Duchow has been on a crusade for years to tighten up Wisconsin’s bail laws, and the effort began close to home. “I have been working on this a long time,” the Delafield Republican told Empower Wisconsin last week. “It started mainly when a man on my street was charged with molesting his grandchildren and was out on ($75,000) bail. For several months he was free.”
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
kelo.com

Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
PIERRE, SD
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy