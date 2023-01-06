ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

livingsnoqualmie.com

Westbound SR 18 Truck Climbing Lane Closure in Snoqualmie, January 9-12

Travelers heading westbound on State Route 18 should plan for some additional congestion next week as drilling work continues south of the Interstate 90 interchange. From 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, contractor crews will close the truck climbing lane where the highway crosses Deep Creek.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
The Center Square

Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed

(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years

A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

Two Luxurious Hotels, Two Countries — 6 Amazing Experiences Not To Miss

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Fairmont Olympic, Seattle, Washington, and the Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia, are two iconic and historic Pacific Northwest luxury hotels that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Due to their proximity and the myriad of transportation options between Seattle and Victoria, it is simple to visit both. You can take the fast ferry, hop aboard a float plane, or fly commercial air. Both hotels are in walkable areas making it easy to see all the sights. These luxurious hotels are destinations in their own right so you may not want to leave your lodging. Enjoy unique, upscale experiences that can only be found at the Fairmont.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Winter visitors

You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

South Park homeowners get more help from city after recent flooding

The City of Seattle has brought in more resources to help South Park homeowners after their houses were flooded with feet of water. Team Rubicon, a group of volunteers led by military veterans, was hired to help clean houses of debris ahead of any substantial repairs to things like drywall and insulation. Volunteers donned full-body sanitary suits, measured water damage, and removed damaged furniture and carpets.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Climate Pledge Arena announces free transit passes with all public events

SEATTLE - Climate Pledge Arena and Oak View Group announced that fans will now be able to ride on public transit for free, if they have a public event ticket. Fans attending concerts, comedy shows, Seattle Kraken and Storm games will be able to ride to and from the arena for free. The public transits include 6 different forms, including King County Metro buses, Sound Transit buses and the Link light rail, among others.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Artesian Commons Park might reopen as an open air market

Olympia's Parking & Business Improvement Area (PBIA) is contemplating partnering with the city's economic development department to reopen and use the Artesian Commons Park, which was shut down in 2018. Strategic project manager Amy Buckler, who also serves as PBIA's staff liaison, suggested the partnership during the discussion on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
ifiberone.com

‘We blew it’: Stevens and Snoqualmie ski resorts issue apologies after chaotic weekend caused by overcrowding

Apparently, it was a dramatic weekend for some staff and patrons two of the largest ski areas in Washington state. Both The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Ski Resort profusely apologized on social media this week after severe overcrowding caused immense frustration among those wanting to spend a portion of their weekend on the slopes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages

High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in Kent; police rule it an accident

KENT, Wash. - A woman was hit and killed by a car in Kent Sunday morning, and authorities have determined it was accident. Puget Sound Fire personnel were called to the accident near 132nd Ave SE and SE 234th St. Kent Police said two vehicles were involved in the accident....
KENT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington

GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
SEATTLE, WA
