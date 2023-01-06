ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

Dog dragged by thief stealing car from gas station

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY0mM_0k5qTjhd00

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A pet dog was severely injured when a car thief tried to throw it from the vehicle’s window.

The Nassau County Police Department said in a news release that a 60-year-old woman was pumping gas Monday in Mineola when an unknown man got into her white 2020 Range Rover and stole it. Police said that inside the vehicle was a handbag containing the victim’s 1-year-old Cavachon Bichon dog.

“She’s very distraught,” Daemon Yoon, the owner of the doggie daycare the animal attends, told WCBS. “I mean, her car got stolen. Her wallet got stolen. Her phone. Whatever, those are all physical things. Those can all be replaced. But something like a dog, her family member? She loves that dog.”

Police said that while fleeing, the car thief attempted to throw the dog out of the window, but the animal’s collar got caught and the dog was dragged along the road. Police said the dog was eventually able to get free and was found by a passerby who called 911.

The passerby, Kelsey Greene, told WCBS that she and her boyfriend heard the animal yelping.

“I was shaking. It was really scary,” Greene said. “I have two dogs of my own. My boyfriend ran out and brought him to safety.”

The stolen vehicle was later found in East Orange, New Jersey, police told WPIX.

The dog will need surgery and may lose a limb because of its injuries, WCBS reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Two shot in NYC as suspects hit pedestrian with car while fleeing: cops

Two men were wounded in a burst of gunfire in front of a Queens nightclub Sunday morning, and the suspects then mowed down and critically injured a pedestrian while fleeing, cops said. The bullets flew at 129th Street and Liberty Avenue at the Impulse Lounge in South Ozone Park around 4 a.m., leaving a 28-year-old man shot once in the back and another 28-year-old man struck in the right leg, ankle and left leg, cops said. Two gunmen fired their weapons in front of the lounge, striking the men, cops said. The suspects, who were in a white BMW, then fled and plowed into a man who was standing nearby at Liberty Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway.  The two armed men then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, cops said. The pedestrian was taken to Jamaica Hospital “with severe leg trauma” in critical condition, cops said. The gunshot victims were taken to the same hospital in stable condition. There were no immediate arrests. One of the suspects was described as about 5-foot-7 with a beard and wearing a dark jacket with a fur hoodie. The second suspect was wearing a white coat with a fur hoodie, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor

A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Two dead, four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

One man was shot dead in his Brooklyn apartment and another was fatally wounded during a double stabbing in the Bronx, police said. Four others were hurt in a spate of mayhem across the city overnight, cops said Saturday. In the Bronx, police found Tyrone Quick, 45, fatally stabbed in the chest inside 1212 University Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, while a woman, 39, had been slashed in the arm. Quick was later pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital, where the woman was listed in stable condition. A third-floor resident, Jose Ortiz, 66, was quickly taken into custody and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Woman, 60, found dead in NYC apartment was killed, ex is in custody: cops

The lifeless body of a former public relations exec was found in her Brooklyn apartment this week — and her 62-year-old ex-boyfriend has been charged in her death, cops said Friday.  Karen Barnes —  60-year-old grandmother —  was left beaten to death on the kitchen floor of her apartment on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington, cops said.  She was pronounced dead after cops showed up there around 8 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a wellness check, authorities said. Police confirmed that she suffered blunt force trauma to the body. It’s unclear if any weapons were used in the deadly assault.  Authorities also...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Feds drop charges against NJ man accused of carjacking DEA agent

A man accused of trying to carjack a DEA agent had his case thrown out just weeks after charges were brought against him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn tossed the case against Zach Bell, 32, on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the dismissal. Bell had been arrested in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 9 and was badly hurt by the DEA agent, a seven-year veteran assigned to the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, who struck him in the face causing injuries that required hospitalization, according to court papers and Bell’s lawyer. Lawyer Ariel Werner, who initially told The Post that the incident was a misunderstanding, not a carjacking, said they were pleased with the prosecution’s decision to drop the case. “He should never have been charged in the first place, but we are relieved that the government realized its error and pursued the only just outcome,” she said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Terrifying new video shows aftermath of bloody NYC subway shooting

Harrowing new video unsealed in court late Wednesday shows the bloody aftermath of the mass shooting that wounded 10 people on a Brooklyn subway car this past April.  The cellphone video, recorded by a passenger, shows a blood-spattered N train car soon after gunman Frank James opened fire at the height of the morning rush hour on April 12.  “Oh f–k, I’m bleeding a lot,” a wounded passenger wails at the beginning of the footage.  “Was it gunshots?” the passenger who was recording the video asks.  “Oh my God that’s a lot of blood,” the wounded passenger continues.  The footage shows small pools of blood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lawyer to jury: NYC bike path defendant proud of death trail

NEW YORK — (AP) — A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a “scene of destruction and horror" where “screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Takeout

Why Cooking Oil Thefts Are on the Rise

Small-town crime can reveal a lot about the restaurant industry. Take for instance the recent news out of East Lyme, Connecticut, reported by Eyewitness News 3, that a man was arrested for stealing cooking oil from several restaurants in town. Over the past year, there have been reports of the same thing happening in places like Woodstock, New York; Palm Coast, Florida; and Wayne, New Jersey.
EAST LYME, CT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
147K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy