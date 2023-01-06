Read full article on original website
Karmine Corp wanted Rekkles out of League roster early due to behavior issues, ex-coach says
Former Karmine Corp head coach Yanis “Striker” Kella sparked controversy on Jan. 8 after he mentioned behavior issues and divergence of opinions as reasons for parting ways with Martin “Rekkles” Larsson during the 2023 League of Legends offseason. After a 2022 season where the team failed...
Why Riot is finally making changes to its international League events
League of Legends international esports events will see some major changes in 2023, and Riot Games shed some light on the reasons behind these decisions in a post on Jan. 10. The play-in and group stage of the World Championship will be revamped, with the latter becoming the Swiss Stage, featuring best-of-one and best-of-three matches. MSI will also see more teams from four major regions and will introduce a double-elimination format in its second stage. Riot explained that the main goal of these changes is to have more cross-regional competition and best-of-match play, while also ensuring every game at events matter.
Riot devs working on more Chemtech Soul changes ahead of League Patch 13.2
The latest changes coming to League of Legends with Patch 13.1 still haven’t hit the live servers, let alone settled in, but we might already be looking at tentative changes coming to the game with the patch that will introduce adjustments to Chemtech Drake and Soul. According to datamined...
Double-elimination, Swiss-style groups among League’s massive Worlds and MSI format changes
International League of Legends tournaments are getting a facelift in 2023, with the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship both receiving changes to their formats for the new competitive season. Riot Games has revealed its extensive plan to completely alter League’s two biggest tournaments by giving fans more high-stakes matches and...
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
NiP rounds out CS:GO lineup with former NAVI young star
Ninjas in Pyjamas has completed its CS:GO roster with the addition of Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov today, confirming multiple reports that emerged during the offseason. The 18-year-old is another talent who comes from Natus Vincere’s academy setup, like b1t and M0NESY, and he’s been looking to join a tier-one organization since September 2022 after he stood in for NAVI’s main team at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The Ukrainian organization agreed to negotiate with headtr1ck and sold him to NiP during the lead-up for 2023.
Here’s the full breakdown of all format changes coming to the League World Championship in 2023
The League of Legends World Championship is receiving a full slate of format changes in 2023, with the play-ins and group stages undergoing a massive makeover and an extra preliminary stage being added ahead of the tournament’s official start. Riot Games announced its full intentions to change the Worlds...
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
Building BetBoom: TORONTOKYO sacrifice was the key to building Dota 2’s newest superteam
Dota 2 fans have seen many superteams crop up throughout the years. The previous iterations of Team Secret, Evil Geniuses, and Virtus.pro are examples that spring to mind. The newest, however, manifested itself at BetBoom—an organization nobody considered to be a threat last season, especially not at The International 11, where they ran last.
More worries flood the League of Legends community following lackluster opening cinematic
It’s been one roller coaster of a day if you’re a League of Legends fan. Today, Riot Games released a State of the Game post revealing a whole slew of changes headed to the competitive scene, including some long-requested changes to the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship. But the hype around the new formats was quickly flattened when the Season 2023 cinematic was released.
New slate, no face: The LCS could be entering new era of hostless broadcasting in 2023
Over the course of the last few months, the winds of change have swept across Riot Games’ competitive esports ecosystem in ways many haven’t seen before. The European circuit has been revamped, the LEC has been renamed, and given a new format with a new season to start the year. Following Riot’s new partnership system, VALORANT will now be broadcast on weekends, while VCT Americas will be played at the Riot Games Arena, formerly known as the LCS Studios. Overall, it’s shaping up to be an exciting time to be a fan of Riot titles.
Riot acknowledges frustrations with League’s season 2023 cinematic and state of the game
For months, fans have speculated that Riot Games may be pivoting its focus from League of Legends, which has remained its poster child for years, to its other popular title, VALORANT. Yet with more strange decisions being made regarding the game and its professional scene, questions remained unanswered and the future of League grew more and more uncertain.
Sinatraa’s professional VALORANT comeback teased in North America Challengers
Former Sentinels player Jay “Sinatraa” Won could return to the VALORANT circuit through Challengers, fellow streamer Connor “PROD” Moran said last night. Sinatraa’s potential comeback, following almost a two-year absence, could be next week with the VALORANT Challengers North America last chance qualifier, which is set to begin on Jan. 17.
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
Who is the mystery champion in League’s season 2023 missions?
Alongside the launch of season 2023 in League of Legends, a handful of celebratory missions are now available for players to complete, awarding them with a bunch of helpful items to prepare them for the ranked grind. Players will have until Jan. 24, the release of Patch 13.2, to complete a total of nine missions, each requiring specific tasks to be completed before the rewards can be obtained.
12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play
Dota 2 is one of the most complicated MOBA games out there to play. This is down to the endless combinations of heroes and items that makes every match feel unique. No two heroes work the same and while some of them are easy to pick up and learn, others can be daunting due to their steep learning curve. This is why today we will be listing the top 12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play in terms of beginner accessibility.
League devs hit Ahri with balance changes in time for her art update
Besides a visual update in League of Legends, Ahri is set to receive some balance changes in the near future. Changes to three of Ahri’s abilities, Q, E, and R were uncovered by data miner Spideraxe on Jan. 11. Her former ability is set to receive some nerfs, while the other two will be taking on buffs.
Who is Naafiri, League of Legends’ upcoming Darkin assassin?
League of Legends is welcoming the new year with a lot of information on what’s to come this season, including the champions who are next in line to join the roster. Riot Games revealed Naafiri and Milio as the next champions to enter Summoner’s Rift this year. While Milio was described as an adorable enchanter, Naafiri’s light side has long gone as she’s been corrupted and has become a dark assassin.
