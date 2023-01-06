ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs

By ROB MAADDI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrUjg_0k5qSIof00

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams.

The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation and will hold a special meeting Friday to ask teams to vote on a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night.

Goodell said in a statement that the hope is to “limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” adding later: "The proposal we are asking the ownership to consider, however, addresses the most significant potential equitable issues created by the difficult, but necessary, decision not to play the game under these extraordinary circumstances.”

The Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. The 24-year-old was breathing on his own and able to talk Friday morning after having his breathing tube removed, and physicians said Thursday he was making "remarkable improvement."

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. Cincinnati (11-4) had a chance to earn the top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

WHY DID THE NFL CANCEL THE BILLS-BENGALS GAME?

Not playing the game to its conclusion will have no effect on which teams qualify for the postseason. No team would qualify for the postseason or be eliminated based on the outcome of the game.

Resuming the game would impact the 12 other teams in the postseason field because it would force the league to push the start of the playoffs back one week. The decision to cancel one game has the least effect on the majority of the league.

WHAT ARE THE RULES CHANGES?

Instead of canceling the game and awarding playoff seeding by winning percentage, the NFL and its competition committee approved several changes that will be presented to club owners for a vote Friday.

The AFC Championship Game will be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the No. 1 seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

Those circumstances involve Buffalo or Cincinnati qualifying for the game as a road team. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win or tie this weekend, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Baltimore wins or ties, a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

If Buffalo and Kansas City both lose and Cincinnati wins, Bills or Bengals against Kansas City in the AFC title game would be at a neutral site.

Also, if Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week 18, the Ravens would have two wins over the divisional opponent Bengals but would not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore with a 17-game schedule.

Therefore, if Baltimore defeats Cincinnati and if those two clubs are scheduled to play a wild-card game against each another, the site for that game would be determined by a coin toss.

But if the Bengals win this weekend or if Baltimore and Cincinnati are not scheduled to play each other in the wild-card round, the game sites would be determined by the regular scheduling procedures.

WHICH TEAMS ARE IMPACTED MOST BY THE CANCELLATION?

The Bills, Bengals, Chiefs and Ravens, because of three neutral-site possibilities for the AFC championship game and the coin-flip option for home-field advantage for a potential Ravens-Bengals wild-card matchup.

WHAT WAS THE NFL’S ALTERNATIVE?

It's the first time since 1935 that every team will not play an equal number of games. The NFL’s 2022 policy manual for game operations states “a team’s standing in its division or in its conference” will be determined by winning percentage if a game is canceled. Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the canceled game, the league proposed new rules.

WHICH NEUTRAL SITE WOULD HOST THE AFC TITLE GAME?

The league is exploring several options, including indoor and outdoor stadiums. Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, has a potential conflict because of a volleyball tournament.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs

The AFC championship game will be played on a neutral site if the Chiefs and Bills reach that point. Buffalo's 35-23 win over New England on Sunday coupled with Kansas City's 31-13 victory at Las Vegas on Saturday means the No. 1 seed Chiefs (14-3) can't host the conference title game against the Bills (13-3) because the teams played an unequal number of games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tua Tagovailoa not cleared to practice; Raheem Mostert has broken thumb ahead of Dolphins-Bills playoff game

Injuries are piling up in the Miami Dolphins backfield ahead of Saturday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to be cleared for football activity and confirmed that running back Raheem Mostert has a broken thumb. That status of both players is in doubt for Sunday's game.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin released from hospital

Doctors on Monday announced that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center one week after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match at Paycor...
BUFFALO, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chargers WR Mike Williams avoids major back injury, could play vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers potentially avoided a major injury in their meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos after head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that receiver Mike Williams did not suffer a fracture or muscle injury in his back. An MRI on Williams revealed a contusion and Staley added that he expects Williams to return to practice this week ahead of the Chargers' wild-card match with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NFL playoffs: Brady's back to try for 8th Super Bowl win

Seven of the 14 teams in this year's playoffs didn't make the field last season, giving the NFL's upcoming wild-card weekend a mix of traditional powerhouses and underdogs. Tom Brady begins his quest for an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl title when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday night. Meanwhile, Jacksonville second-year standout Trevor Lawrence and Seattle veteran Geno Smith will be among at least five quarterbacks making their playoff debuts.
ARIZONA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB

So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Broncos officially request to interview for Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and others for head coach job

The Denver Broncos' search for a new head coach is officially underway a day after the 2022 season ended. The team has already requested to interview five candidates to fill the vacant job, according to multiple reports. That list includes former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
DENVER, CO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
147K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy