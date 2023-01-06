Hugh Jackman Thinks Bryan Singer’s Behavior On ‘X-Men’ Sets “Would Not Happen Now”: “There’s Zero Tolerance For It”

Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Talks “Desire To Succeed, & Guts To Fail” While Hitting Back At DC Rejection Piece
Earlier this week, a piece in Variety had some insider info about Dwayne Johnson‘s rejected plans for the future of the DCU. Not long after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in April, Johnson pitched a multiyear plan to new CEO David Zaslav directly that would lead to a showdown between Black Adam and Henry Cavill‘s Superman. Johnson’s move reportedly ruffled feathers internally. As one source puts it, “Dwayne went around everyone, which didn’t sit well.”
James Gunn Teases An “Unannounced DC TV Show” He’s Writing
Earlier this week, James Gunn hinted on social media at a big announcement that he and fellow DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will make about the DCU‘s future later this month. Any word on what that announcement officially covers? Not really, only that it’ll deal with the first three years of Gunn and Safran’s eight to ten year plan. But Deadline reports that a tweet from Gunn late last night may offer a sample of what’s to come: an “unannounced DC TV show.”
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will Break Even: “I’m Gonna Have To Do The Sequels”
As soon as James Cameron and 20th Century Fox announced Avatar” films following the juggernaut success of the original movie, naysayers immediately doubted audiences’ appetite for more. But as usual, Cameron has proved the skeptics wrong. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has already cleared $1.5 billion plus at the global box office and became the highest-grossing film of 2022 after surpassing “Top Gun: Maverick” for the title.
‘The Last Of Us’: Craig Mazin Says Post-Apocalypse Series Won’t Be 6-7 Seasons
The highly-anticipated debut of the series adaptation of “The Last of Us” finally arrives this month. The series hails from show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and is based on the wildly successful Naughty Dog video game that focuses on a post-apocalypse setting after a fungi virus outbreak has decimated the human population and has turned billions of humans into zombie-like “Clickers.”
Tim Miller Overseeing ‘Borderlands’ Reshoots As Eli Roth Focuses On Feature Version Of His ‘Grindhouse’ Slasher ‘Thanksgiving’
Director Eli Roth (“Death Wish”) made some waves when he assembled an impressive cast for Lionsgate’s high-profile film adaptation of the comedic shooter video game “Borderlands.” The film features a script penned by Craig Mazin (“The Last of Us”) and Roth, and its high-profile cast consists of Cate Blanchette, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramirez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Florian Munteanu. However, it looks like Roth is stepping away and giving the reigns to another filmmaker to get it past the finish line as another project has risen as the greater priority. Or at least, that’s the story given, but it’s a highly unusual move that smells a little bit like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
‘M3GAN’ Writer Claims “Unrated Version” Is Coming & Is Happy Studios Are Looking Beyond “Elevated Horror”
Over the weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the global box office. However, if you want to look at the theatrical discourse, all anyone could talk about was “M3GAN.” The dancing, killer AI-enhanced robot film was all over social media, with people talking about how silly it is, how it’s surprisingly well-written, and how they wished it was a bit gorier. You see, Universal decided to market this film towards a younger demographic, and in doing so, reduced the rating to PG-13, which left “M3GAN” without the abundance of gore and violence that some horror fans were hoping for. Well, fear not, “M3GAN” stans, your wish might be coming true.
What’s Hot, What’s Not In A Tight Best Picture Race [Contender Countdown]
This is a very big week in Oscar-land and in the race for the coveted Academy Award for Best Picture. No, it’s not because the Golden Globes return on Tuesday or that the Critics’ Choice Awards are Sunday. Honestly, whatever influence those telecasts ever had as a marketing opportunity may have been lost forever in the pandemic. What’s much more important is the trifecta of PGA Awards, SAG Awards, and DGA Awards nominations that drop by Friday. And that means we’ll at least know what the guilds – who have actual AMPAS members – think. Oh, but wait. We already know so much more.
‘TAR’ Named Best Film Of 2022 By The National Society Of Film Critics
The 60+ members of the National Society of Film Critics (mostly NYFCC and LAFCA members) too some time out on the first Saturday of 2023 to select their honorees for 2022. The top prize went to Todd Field’s “TAR” for Best Film which also won the equivalent prize from the aforementioned Los Angeles and New York critic organizations. The Focus Features release also won Best Actress for Cate Blanchett and Best Screenplay for Field. In a mild surprise, Charlotte Wells took the Best Director prize for “Aftersun.”
‘Banshees’ & ‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ Dominate As BAFTA Longlists Give Oscar Tease
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their always informative Longlists early this morning and it was good and bad news for a number of Oscar contenders. While the BAFTA Awards always have their own distinctly United Kingdom-based favorites, the organization has a genuine overlap with AMPAS members. The BAFTA choices should always be looked at as the direction AMPAS members may be heading with their individual Oscar votes. This year, the good news was in the “All Quiet On the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” camps which led all films with 15 and 14 mentions respectively. If you’re campaigning “Babylon,” “Empire of Light” or “Women Talking”? Well, there is genuine cause for concern.
Paul Mescal In Talks To Star In Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
How’s this for entertainment? Deadline reports that Ridley Scott‘s long-awaited “Gladiator” sequel is in motion, with up-and-comer Paul Mescal in negotiations to star. After a breakout year with acclaimed performances in “Aftersun” and “God’s Creatures,” it felt inevitable Mescal would bag a big-budget role. But this is on another level entirely and cements the actor as one of cinema’s biggest rising stars.
‘Sick’ Trailer: John Hyams’ Pandemic Horror Film Hits Peacock On January 13
Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? That’s up for debate, but Peacock thinks it’s time to start making horror movies about it (or, at least, take place in it). Enter “Sick,” a new horror film co-written by “Scream” scribe Kevin Williamson, about a pair of friends who go decide to go on a vacation mid-pandemic that soon turns into a nightmare.
James Cameron: Studios Panicked & Threw “Stupid Money” At Streaming, Calling It “An Unsustainable Ponzi Scheme”
As we detailed extensively in our Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2022 & What’s Next feature from late last year, while riding high for years and seemingly the future of the film and television industry, the bubble burst on streaming last year. The shortest version of that story? Netflix stock tumbled in early 2022, and then in April, the streamer announced it had lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, its stock plunged heavily, and the company quickly scrambled to go to an ad-model-tier subscription model. But there was a fear and ripple effect throughout Hollywood, as Wall Street and investors seemingly lost confidence in streaming, an ad-freeze began, and streamers like HBO Max started canceling shows left, right, and center to save money (though theirs is a slightly different pickle about all the debt they have).
