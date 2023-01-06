ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Jan. 6, 2023

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaPBH_0k5qRNGV00

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot

HELENA, Mont. — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced...
EAST HELENA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories

If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
IDAHO STATE
KBZK News

KBZK News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

