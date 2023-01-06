ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Blue Angels return to Billings

By Q2 News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psSxe_0k5qRLV300

BILLINGS - The Blue Angels will perform a short flyover in Billings on Jan. 13 in advance of the return of the Yellowstone International Air Show.

The "sneak peek" appearance by one of The Angels is scheduled at 12:45 p.m., according to a press release.

The Blue Angel jet will be "loud and beautiful" during the Billings appearance, the press release states.

The appearance is in advance of the 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show scheduled for Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001.

"The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just an Air Show. It’s a spectacle, family-friendly event that merges awe-inspiring feats of aviation with patriotism, the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art, technology and more," the press release states. "It's a truly unique experience! Taking place over two days, the Air Show has an action-packed lineup of events featuring the Navy’s best aviators in the air with the World-Famous Blue Angels."

Tickets for the main event go on sale in February. Volunteer opportunities are available to the community. All volunteers can register online at the website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 102.9

Remember to Use These Up In the New Year, Billings

As we start the new year it's time to reset. It's time to organize. And it's time to start using all of these danged gift cards. I had quite a few in my junk drawer. And I've got a bunch that I put in my pickup recently. And it's time to start using them. It would change up my dining routine since I eat at four or five of the same places when I go out.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Farmer Finishes Up The First Week of 2023 With Recaps

Even though it was a short week there was a lot of good stuff on the Flakes show. First we found out the superintendent of schools in Billings said that metal detectors don't work. So we ran down an impressive list of everything that has been found at airports across the country and other secure places that use them. Totally reckless and irresponsible.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time

If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings

UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Columbus police warn of fake $100 bills circulating

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Police are warning people of fake $100 bills circulating in the Columbus area. The bills state “FOR MOTION PICTURES PURPOSES” on them, but Columbus Police say some have been passed around. “Even if you think it is joke to see if a merchant will accept...
COLUMBUS, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy