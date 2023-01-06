ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Texas County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There are many different factors that can influence life expectancy , like lifestyle choices, alcohol consumption, smoking, or diagnostic and medical advancements. Areas with higher life expectancies typically have better access to healthcare, safety, and opportunities for exercise.

Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state. The website states, "Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis."

According to the study, the county with the highest life expectancy in Texas is Presidio County . The average life expectancy there is 87.6 years, which is 9.2 more than the statewide average. Presidio county was 106th in the state for health outcomes, 12th for length of life, and 242nd for quality of life.

Here are the top five counties with the longest life expectancies in the state:

  1. Presidio County- 87.6 years
  2. Jeff Davis County- 84.4 years
  3. Concho County- 82.6 years
  4. Fort Bend County- 82.3 years
  5. Collin County- 82.2 years

Check out the full study on Stacker's website .

