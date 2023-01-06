Read full article on original website
Quilt of Honor Presentation
Dottie Norton made a beautiful quilt and presented it with her husband Les to Veteran Jeff Yunk at the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting on December 28, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jeff was nominated to be honored with this quilt by the members of the Cup of Coffee group. Dottie made the “Quilt of Honor” for Jeff to thank him for his service and all the work he does for Veterans every day.
Owen-Withee School District Raising Funds to Make a Community Fitness Center
The Owen-Withee School District is looking to make a community fitness center. Now that the District has their new cafeteria, they will be focusing on making their old cafeteria into a community fitness center. Their goal for this project is $150,000. Currently, they have approximately $35,000 raised towards this project.
Northwoods Marching Band students honored with surprise pep rally after Rose Parade performance
Members of a high school marching band that performed in the Rose Parade received a surprise pep rally Thursday in Wausau. Forty-five students from Wausau East High School were part of the Northwoods Marching Band, a 400-member collective of musicians from eight north central Wisconsin schools. On Monday, they performed in the parade in Pasadena, California, as part of the annual New Year's celebration that leads up to college football's Rose Bowl.
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Glad to Hear Madison Lawmakers are Working Towards an Increase in Shared Revenue
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser says he's glad to hear that lawmakers in Madison are working towards an increase in shared revenue for counties and cities. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, he says even a small amount of cash can make a difference especially in the...
Amid legal questions, Wausau Executive Committee meeting rescheduled
Wausau’s first Executive Committee meeting was called off less than an hour before it was set to begin on Thursday after an alder questioned its legality. City officials reset the meeting for Monday using alternate language, which appears to acknowledge concerns raised by Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian. Initially,...
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Announces Promotion of Captain Millhausen
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has announced the promotion of Captain William “Bill” Millhausen to the rank of Chief Deputy/Undersheriff of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, effective January 8th. Chief Deputy Millhausen began his career with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on February 6, 1998 as...
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Multiple fire departments respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry
Eyewitness News has received reports of a large working structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night.
Sniteman Pharmacy Named Number One in J.D. Power and Associates Customer Satisfaction for Chain Pharmacies Once Again
Sniteman Pharmacy in Neillsville has been recognized for customer satisfaction once again. The pharmacy said they are immensely honored to be recognized by J.D. Power for ranking “highest in customer satisfaction among chain drug store pharmacies” for the sixth consecutive year. They say it’s a joy to serve...
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
