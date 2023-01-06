ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Quilt of Honor Presentation

Dottie Norton made a beautiful quilt and presented it with her husband Les to Veteran Jeff Yunk at the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting on December 28, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jeff was nominated to be honored with this quilt by the members of the Cup of Coffee group. Dottie made the “Quilt of Honor” for Jeff to thank him for his service and all the work he does for Veterans every day.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
cwbradio.com

Owen-Withee School District Raising Funds to Make a Community Fitness Center

The Owen-Withee School District is looking to make a community fitness center. Now that the District has their new cafeteria, they will be focusing on making their old cafeteria into a community fitness center. Their goal for this project is $150,000. Currently, they have approximately $35,000 raised towards this project.
OWEN, WI
wpr.org

Northwoods Marching Band students honored with surprise pep rally after Rose Parade performance

Members of a high school marching band that performed in the Rose Parade received a surprise pep rally Thursday in Wausau. Forty-five students from Wausau East High School were part of the Northwoods Marching Band, a 400-member collective of musicians from eight north central Wisconsin schools. On Monday, they performed in the parade in Pasadena, California, as part of the annual New Year's celebration that leads up to college football's Rose Bowl.
WAUSAU, WI
thecitypages.com

Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side

Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023

Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

4 accused of beating, holding woman captive near Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people have been charged and remain in the Oneida County Jail after a woman reported she was held captive at a home near Rhinelander. On Dec. 22, the woman was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital. She said she was tied to a chair, strangled with a belt and beaten.
RHINELANDER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy