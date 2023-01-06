Dottie Norton made a beautiful quilt and presented it with her husband Les to Veteran Jeff Yunk at the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting on December 28, 2022 at Denny’s in Rothschild. Jeff was nominated to be honored with this quilt by the members of the Cup of Coffee group. Dottie made the “Quilt of Honor” for Jeff to thank him for his service and all the work he does for Veterans every day.

