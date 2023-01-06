Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Why Every Black Parent Should Teach Their Child About the Floating Freedom School
Today, having an education is something that is expected. There are historically Black colleges and universities receiving millions to invest into advancing educational initiatives, free educational programs popping up all across the country, and we’ve lived long enough to see the first Black education commissioner, who was just appointed as the new chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY). However, behind all the current Black excellence is a long history of education suppression for Black people in the U.S. There was a time when not only did we have to find ways to further our education under the terror of white supremacy, we got inventive and worked together to do it. One such story that comes to mind is the one of the Floating Freedom School. To ensure we never take advantage of the current educational opportunities, here are some reasons why every Black parent should teach their child about the Floating Freedom School, courtesy of BlackThen.com.
LAUSD encourages testing, masks as students, teachers return
The Los Angeles Unified School District is recommending students and staff get tested for COVID-19 both before coming back to campuses and then again on the week of January 16.Area infection rates have dropped in recent weeks but L.A. County is still seeing significant numbers of new cases. And there's growing concern about the new variant known as XBB.1.5, which has been increasing across the country. Health officials expect a rise in those cases in California.L.A. County Health recommends people returning to school and workplaces after winter breaks both test and wear masks for 10 days.LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is expected to arrive on the campus of Gulf Avenue Elementary School in Wilmington to discuss continuing goals on Monday.The school district recently held first "acceleration days" to help students catch up from pandemic setbacks, and LAUSD will soon offer free on-demand tutoring for students in all grades.
