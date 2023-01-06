Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: “No One Played Guitar Like Jeff”
Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood and Jimmy Page were among those paying tribute to Jeff Beck following the news of his death. Beck, a legendary rock guitar figure known for his innovative style and virtuosic talent, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England, after contracting bacterial meningitis, his family announced. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group was 78. More from The Hollywood ReporterCarole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and 'Sixteen Candles' Actress, Dies at 98Guitar God Jeff Beck Dies at 78Ben Masters, the...
Chris Harrison Discusses Losing His Job As Host Of The Bachelor
He may have been fired from his longtime job hosting ABC’s The Bachelor franchise over a year and a half ago, but Chris Harrison is not going quietly into the night. And now he’s spilling the tea about his former employers on his new podcast (named in honor of his most often used catch phrase), […] The post Chris Harrison Discusses Losing His Job As Host Of The Bachelor appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sam Elliott’s Almond Milk Rant Was One Of The Best, and Funniest, Moments On ‘The Ranch’
Ah, The Ranch… what a show. Netflix’s The Ranch had quite the run from 2016 to January of 2020, and quickly became on Netflix’s most popular shows. But despite the show becoming an instant fan favorite, it went through lot of change over the years, specifically after the removal of Danny Masterson after multiple women accused him of rape (Dax Shepard was then added to the show), and it just doesn’t seem like the show recovered. But The Ranch‘s best character, and […] The post Sam Elliott’s Almond Milk Rant Was One Of The Best, and Funniest, Moments On ‘The Ranch’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
