Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Barbara Gunderson
Barbara Alice Gunderson, 84, of Spicer, formerly Scottsdale, AZ, died Thursday, January 5th at CentraCare Care Center in Willmar. Her memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Friday, January 13th at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Avenue South, Minneapolis. Services will be livestreamed from the funeral home website. Interment to be at a later date at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday, January 12th at Johnson Funeral Home in New London and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Julie Evans
Julie Ann Evans, age 62, of Willmar, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, at her residence. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in rollover near Canby
(Canby MN-) Two people were hurt in a rollover crash west of Canby Sunday afternoon. The state patrol says at 445 p.m. a Chevy Tahoe driven by 42-year-old Jacob Long of Hamlet Nebraska was traveling westbound on a snow-and-ice-covered Highway 68, about 3 miles west of Canby, when he left the road and rolled in the ditch. Long wasn't hurt, but two passengers, a 16-year-old girl from Hendricks and 20-year-old Chelsea Tucker of Sioux Falls were taken to the Canby Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
willmarradio.com
Clara City woman killed in Saturday morning crash
(Clara City MN-) A young Clara City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says a mini-van driven by 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, about 3 miles west of Clara City, at 9:47 a.m. Saturday. Berghuis was killed. The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Eric Heimer of Spearfish South Dakota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Montevideo Hospital. His passenger, 75-year-old Gwendolyn Heimer of Spearfish, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in The Twin Cities.
willmarradio.com
Special Kandiyohi County board meeting Monday to discuss jail healthcare contract
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board is holding a special meeting Monday to consider a contract for medical services at the Kandiyohi County Jail. Commissioner Corky Berg says the company the county had been using has gone bankrupt... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Berg says the nurses...
willmarradio.com
Lakers get the win over Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team traveled to Detroit Lakes to take on the Lakers and were defeated by a final score of 54-28. The Cards started strong taking an 8-2 lead but the Lakers netted seven quick points to go up 9-8. For the next several minutes the two teams exchanged baskets, and with a little over four minutes to go in the first half the Cards were up 16-14. But then the Cards were stymied as the Lakers went on a 17-0 run and led at half time 31-16.
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats girls stay undefeated
(New London, MN) -- The NL-S Wildcats girls hosted the Watertown-Mayer Royals on Friday night and never trailed on their way to a convincing 66-36 victory. The score stayed close for the first few minutes of the game before the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run, and led 37-15 at the Half. And despite a bit of foul trouble for the ‘Cats and better shooting for the Royals in the 2nd Half, the Royals were never closer than 19. More than half of the Wildcats points came on 13 three-pointers.
Comments / 0