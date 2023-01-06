The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team traveled to Detroit Lakes to take on the Lakers and were defeated by a final score of 54-28. The Cards started strong taking an 8-2 lead but the Lakers netted seven quick points to go up 9-8. For the next several minutes the two teams exchanged baskets, and with a little over four minutes to go in the first half the Cards were up 16-14. But then the Cards were stymied as the Lakers went on a 17-0 run and led at half time 31-16.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO