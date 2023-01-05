It's no secret that there are endless places for tourists to visit in both New Hampshire and New England as a whole. Are you an avid hiker, camper, skier, or general outdoorsman (or woman)? You can pay a visit to the White Mountains. Are you a fan of history, or perhaps strolling through those charming, quintessential New England towns? This writer would recommend visiting Portsmouth and experiencing all that the small coastal city has to offer. How about the beach? Whether your aim is sunning, surfing, or strolling down the boardwalk, we've got it all. Honestly, we could go on and on about the things to do in the Granite State and surrounding areas.

