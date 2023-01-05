ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultonborough, NH

laconiadailysun.com

PSU museum to host lecture on the NH forest where researchers first discovered acid rain

PLYMOUTH — The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University will host the second lecture in its Mountain Voices Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., via Zoom, with Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies senior research fellow Peter Groffman, Ph.D. Groffman will present, “Hubbard Brook: Big Insights from a Small Place,” an overview of the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest, located in the southwestern part of the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire, and the research that has been conducted there, with a focus on why the site is well known and how the watershed approach has been fundamental in environmental science.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
92 Moose

Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?

Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Many of New Hampshire’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

It's no secret that there are endless places for tourists to visit in both New Hampshire and New England as a whole. Are you an avid hiker, camper, skier, or general outdoorsman (or woman)? You can pay a visit to the White Mountains. Are you a fan of history, or perhaps strolling through those charming, quintessential New England towns? This writer would recommend visiting Portsmouth and experiencing all that the small coastal city has to offer. How about the beach? Whether your aim is sunning, surfing, or strolling down the boardwalk, we've got it all. Honestly, we could go on and on about the things to do in the Granite State and surrounding areas.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
PARK CITY, UT
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Hampshire!
NECN

Here's When the NH Ice Castles Are Scheduled to Open

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are scheduled to open sometime in January of 2023. But we got an exclusive update this week on the exact date they're targeting. Part of the problem has been how warm the temperatures have been in New Hampshire so far this winter. "We are...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Maine Monitor

Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
NEWRY, ME
laconiadailysun.com

600 students getting dental care thanks to new collaborative effort

MANCHESTER — On Saturday, 600 Manchester students will begin to get dental care thanks to help from the New Hampshire Army National Guard. Although the city’s school-based oral health program has been around since the 1970s, it has become a challenge to identify local dental providers who are willing and able to accept uncompensated referrals for students who require more involved dental care.
MANCHESTER, NH

