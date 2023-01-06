ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Show Bites The Dust: AMC Networks Scraps Michael B. Jordan’s ’61st Street’

By Tron Snow
 5 days ago

Source: AMC Networks / 61st Street

Watching television continues to be a complicated mess because a show you invest in can quickly end up on the chopping block. 61st Street is one of those shows.

Spotted on Deadline via Variety , AMC Networks announced it would not renew Michael B. Jordan’s and Peter Moffat’s drama 61st Street, starring Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis , and Tosin Cole , along with Invitation to a Bonfire .

Both shows have become the latest victims of Hollywood’s mission to cut costs. 61st Street’s cancellation hurts because it will leave its fans hanging the most.

Per Deadline :

AMC Networks has scrapped both shows after revealing that it would take around $400M of content write downs. They form part of the company’s one-time write-off last year.

The second season of 61st Street, which stars Courtney B. Vance and comes from Peter Moffat and Michael B. Jordan, had been filmed. It was originally ordered as part of a two-season pick up.

The report also notes that in a recent 8K, one of those shows could find renewed life on another network. It would be a safe bet to assume that 61st Street could be that show because it was only supposed to be two seasons long, and all of the remaining episodes were shot.

Welp.

We’re going to hold onto hope. 61st Street deserves to reach its conclusion. It’s a tense legal drama that follows Moses Johnson (Cole), a promising young athlete who unfortunately gets swept up in Chicago’s criminal justice system after he is mistaken to be a gang member following an arrest where a police officer dies during a drug bust gone wrong.

Vance, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, plays Johnson’s attorney Franklin Roberts.

Photo: AMC Networks / 61st Street

The post Another Show Bites The Dust: AMC Networks Scraps Michael B. Jordan’s ’61st Street’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Helen Holland-Harris
2d ago

I have been anxiously waiting for the next season to start. It seems the shows that really capture your imagination are not renewed. I hope it is picked up on another channel.

