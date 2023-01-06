Read full article on original website
Related
A College Fired a Professor for Showing a Painting of Muhammad. Now, It Could Lose Its Accreditation.
In December, Hamline University spurred outrage after the college fired an art history professor for showing a 14th-century painting of the prophet Muhammad in an Islamic art class. While the school was roundly criticized for its swift silencing of faculty academic freedom, the college is private, and thus largely protected from legal consequences.
Washington Examiner
Actual diversity and inclusion were considered acts of hate in Hamline University art class
Hamline University fired a professor for showing two centuries-old paintings of the Prophet Muhammad during an online art class last semester because it was considered Islamophobic. So even willingly participating in diversity and inclusion is now considered bigotry. It all depends on the radical whims of indoctrinated masses on college campuses throughout the country. It's indicative of the utterly sycophantic toxic culture the Left has created.
Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as a professor and fellow in global affairs
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor and presidential fellow in global affairs, the university announced Thursday. Clinton will become a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects next month, Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement.
Social media created a generation of 'weakened kids' threatening American culture and capitalism, NYU business school professor says in WSJ op-ed
Gen Z is "less innovative" and "less inclined to take risks," writer and professor Jonathan Haidt argued.
myscience.org
Valeria Robayo is putting her own twist on the pre-med experience
Some might find the MIT senior’s studies in management and German to be an odd fit for an aspiring physician. Robayo would disagree. From a young age, Valeria Robayo has taken the lead in her own education. At age 3, her family moved from Bogotá, Colombia, to Houston, Texas, to seek better opportunities for Robayo, and later, her sister. She spent summer days at the local library while her parents worked to support the family. Her parents, who were teachers, encouraged her to make her own lesson plans and study what was interesting to her.
Criticism by Public University Professor Isn't "Under Color of Law," Can't Be Unconstitutional Retaliation
From today's Eighth Circuit decision in Brown v. Linder, written by Judge Raymond Gruender and joined by Judges James Loken and Steven Grasz:. James Brown and Marc Linder both work for the State of Iowa. Brown is a urologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; Linder is a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. After Linder criticized Brown's expert testimony in a case unrelated to this one, Brown sued Linder under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging that Linder retaliated against him for engaging in constitutionally protected speech….
Reason.com
Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0