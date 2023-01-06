Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
Related
Great American Dog Show brings 200 breeds to Schaumburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Woof" is the word this weekend over at the Great American Dog Show at the Renaisance Shaumburg Convention Center Hotel. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a look as some of the stars were getting ready for their close ups. Two hundred different breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club are competing. One siberian huskey might just have a shot at the big prize. "Any dog can be built beautifully, but if he doesn't have the heart to do it, it doesn't matter. He's got that too," said Laura King. After 30 years as a professional dog handler, King knows a star...
947wls.com
The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg this Weekend
Hey dog show fans, The Great American Dog Show comes to Chicagoland this weekend (January 6th – 8th). The Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center will be host to the esteemed dog show event this weekend. The event will include dog demos, vendors, a grooming show, a dog show competition, and a kids’ corner.
Chicago business owner's baking kit to be featured in Golden Globes gift bags
One Chicago business owner will be getting some high profile exposure in honor of this year's Gold Globes. The Golden Globes gift bags given out to attendees will feature Shelly Gupta's BaKIT Box which delivers specialty baking kits that highlight different cultures right to your door.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup
It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
nadignewspapers.com
Edgebrook diner near Central & Devon avenues for sale; coffee shop a local favorite for decades, as current owner hopes tradition continues
The owner of the Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., is looking to sell the longtime diner by September. “It has been 10 years for me, and it is time to pass on the baton to a talented, hard-working cook. The diner is at its 10-year peak, with business being a solid 30 percent better than pre-pandemic,” owner Chris Burrell posted on Facebook on Jan. 4.
The Old Town School of Folk Music Opening Restaurant Nearby
The to-be-named restaurant will open later this summer
Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
ABC7 Chicago
6 months after Highland Park shooting, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts struggles through recovery
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- The mother of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts has shared new details about his recovery after he was wounded six months ago in the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park. Cooper was shot in his spine and paralyzed below his waist in the shooting, in which seven...
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
Chicago Organizations Look to Expand Mental Health Services, Diversify Available Therapists
This story was produced in partnership with students at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and WTTW News. Organizations across the city are working to provide more mental health services to Black and Latino Chicagoans. Part of that effort involves growing a more diverse pool of therapists. Northwestern...
State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail
Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
napervillelocal.com
Music, Memory and the Brain: a Neurological Perspective
Music saturates our lives: We enjoy it, we relax with it, we use it as a background for a variety of activities, it plays a vital part in a broad spectrum of programs and religious services. Learn about music’s powerful effect on memory and the brain – and how music...
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
starwarsnewsnet.com
Over 300 Original ‘Star Wars’ Action Figures Found in a Collector’s Closet in Chicago
Over 300 pristine Star Wars action figures have emerged from a collector’s closet in Chicago — now dubbed ‘The Morphy Find’ — after a meeting with the CEO of Morphy Auctions led to the revelation of their value. The collector of primarily coin-operated vending machines mentioned the collection to CEO Tom Tolworthy at a coin-op show, who requested photos of the toys and was amazed to discover they were all in mint condition and packaged in their Kenner factory boxes — a stockpile of vintage toys which had been discontinued since 1985.
25newsnow.com
Research group offers advice in case we cross paths with a coyote
(25 News Now) - Coyotes are no strangers to Central Illinois. With mating season on the way, we may start to see more of them. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project based in Cook County, mating season peaks in early February and can last on average 50 to 60 days.
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
Nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, located in Chicago, reopens after renovation
After a months-long renovation project, the nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, in Woodlawn, reopened its dine-in service area weeks ahead of schedule with an upgraded look and modernized food ordering service. It was a soft opening at the McDonald’s at 6560 S. Stony Island, where this year pioneer franchise...
Comments / 0