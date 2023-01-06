ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

CBS Chicago

Great American Dog Show brings 200 breeds to Schaumburg

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Woof" is the word this weekend over at the Great American Dog Show at the Renaisance Shaumburg Convention Center Hotel. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a look as some of the stars were getting ready for their close ups. Two hundred different breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club are competing. One siberian huskey might just have a shot at the big prize. "Any dog can be built beautifully, but if he doesn't have the heart to do it, it doesn't matter. He's got that too," said Laura King. After 30 years as a professional dog handler, King knows a star...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
947wls.com

The Great American Dog Show comes to Schaumburg this Weekend

Hey dog show fans, The Great American Dog Show comes to Chicagoland this weekend (January 6th – 8th). The Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center will be host to the esteemed dog show event this weekend. The event will include dog demos, vendors, a grooming show, a dog show competition, and a kids’ corner.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup

It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Edgebrook diner near Central & Devon avenues for sale; coffee shop a local favorite for decades, as current owner hopes tradition continues

The owner of the Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., is looking to sell the longtime diner by September. “It has been 10 years for me, and it is time to pass on the baton to a talented, hard-working cook. The diner is at its 10-year peak, with business being a solid 30 percent better than pre-pandemic,” owner Chris Burrell posted on Facebook on Jan. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: Gnarly Knots in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. — Gnarly Knots in Lombard offers homemade pretzels, stuffed pretzels, soup and more. The company recently moved to Lombard from Winfield and now offers indoor seating, expanded hours and a bigger menu. Gnarly Knots had a huge following at its previous location in Winfield. The new location in Lombard is also making its […]
LOMBARD, IL
WGN TV

Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?

Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Music, Memory and the Brain: a Neurological Perspective

Music saturates our lives: We enjoy it, we relax with it, we use it as a background for a variety of activities, it plays a vital part in a broad spectrum of programs and religious services. Learn about music’s powerful effect on memory and the brain – and how music...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
starwarsnewsnet.com

Over 300 Original ‘Star Wars’ Action Figures Found in a Collector’s Closet in Chicago

Over 300 pristine Star Wars action figures have emerged from a collector’s closet in Chicago — now dubbed ‘The Morphy Find’ — after a meeting with the CEO of Morphy Auctions led to the revelation of their value. The collector of primarily coin-operated vending machines mentioned the collection to CEO Tom Tolworthy at a coin-op show, who requested photos of the toys and was amazed to discover they were all in mint condition and packaged in their Kenner factory boxes — a stockpile of vintage toys which had been discontinued since 1985.
CHICAGO, IL

