Related
Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem
BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket
WALDORF, MD – A construction worker from Charles County has won $1,540,418 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Fast Play lottery. During his visit to US Fuel in Waldorf, he looked at the ticket and realized he had won the jackpot. He regularly plays Hit the Jackpot! and purchased the lucky ticket there. As he was in public, he did not want to make too much noise about his winning ticket and draw attention to it. “This is a good way to start 2023,” he said. The winner exited the store quietly, walked towards his vehicle, and got inside it before he The post Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebrew.com
Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit
Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
Ice Sculpture Season Kicks off with Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival
You might not guess that there would be an “ice sculpture season” on the Chesapeake Bay, but it’s a growing trend during those doldrums between the end of the holiday season and the first warm days of spring. This January and February several Bay-region towns will host outdoor festivals featuring elaborate ice sculptures—and of course food, drink and music to go with them.
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
Young Bald Eagle Rescued By Howard County Authorities
A young bald eagle was rescued by Howard County authorities after being found injured, officials say. Officials tweeted out a picture of the eagle with Howard County PFC Burgoon after the raptor was found injured in the area of Woodbine Road, Monday, Jan. 8. The eagle was transported by officials...
WTOP
‘You need to ticket the hell out of this county’: Debate heats up over Montgomery Co. speed cameras
Drivers and pedestrians in Montgomery County, Maryland, aired out their frustrations over traffic enforcement during a public forum Monday night. Many said protecting pedestrians was a top concern while others took aim at the county’s speed camera program. The forum was hosted by the county’s Policing Advisory Commission.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: OSHA investigating Seven Courts construction accident, project halted
—— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has confirmed that a construction worker for the Seven Courts Drive paving contractor was struck by a streamroller on Monday morning. The worker has been transported to the hospital by ambulance. At this time, there is no update on the worker’s...
Navy Coach’s Dog Rescued from Icy Water after Community-Wide Search
When Moose the dog escaped from a waterfront neighborhood over the holidays, several hundred members of the community around Annapolis were trying to help find him. The Aussiedoodle was finally spotted in a bad situation—trapped in ice. His owner, the Naval Academy’s head water polo coach, is a very...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
Bay Net
State Police Continue Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was declared deceased at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Bay Net
A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
