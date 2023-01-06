WALDORF, MD – A construction worker from Charles County has won $1,540,418 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Fast Play lottery. During his visit to US Fuel in Waldorf, he looked at the ticket and realized he had won the jackpot. He regularly plays Hit the Jackpot! and purchased the lucky ticket there. As he was in public, he did not want to make too much noise about his winning ticket and draw attention to it. “This is a good way to start 2023,” he said. The winner exited the store quietly, walked towards his vehicle, and got inside it before he The post Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.

