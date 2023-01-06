ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
TIMONIUM, MD
NBC News

'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket

WALDORF, MD – A construction worker from Charles County has won $1,540,418 playing the Maryland Lottery’s Fast Play lottery. During his visit to US Fuel in Waldorf, he looked at the ticket and realized he had won the jackpot. He regularly plays Hit the Jackpot! and purchased the lucky ticket there. As he was in public, he did not want to make too much noise about his winning ticket and draw attention to it. “This is a good way to start 2023,” he said. The winner exited the store quietly, walked towards his vehicle, and got inside it before he The post Construction worker wins $1.5 million with Fast Play lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALDORF, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit

Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Ice Sculpture Season Kicks off with Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival

You might not guess that there would be an “ice sculpture season” on the Chesapeake Bay, but it’s a growing trend during those doldrums between the end of the holiday season and the first warm days of spring. This January and February several Bay-region towns will host outdoor festivals featuring elaborate ice sculptures—and of course food, drink and music to go with them.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
whatsupmag.com

1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region

Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

State Police Continue Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Anne Arundel

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. Shortly before 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was declared deceased at the scene.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

A Hunter’s Story: A Hard Lesson In Tree Stand Safety

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I was bleeding from my head and lying on the ground under my tree stand, unsure how I got there. Somehow, in my state of confusion, I fumbled for my phone and managed to tell my neighbor that I’d fallen from my stand. He found me on my back on top of my fallen aluminum ladder, blood dripping to the ground.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Annapolis, MD
