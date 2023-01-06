Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Former Florida State grad-transfer defensive back lands at Memphis
The former Seminole will play the final season of his college career in a familiar spot.
Duke's starting five against visiting Pitt
The Duke basketball squad hosts the unranked Pitt Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC), under the direction of former Blue Devil player and assistant Jeff Capel, at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game The No. 24 Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) are hoping to play a better brand ...
Wade Miley would earn all bonuses for pitching 150 innings
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley would earn all of his $1.5 million in performance bonuses if he pitches 150 innings this season as part of his $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley’s agreement, announced Monday, calls for a $3.5 million salary this year and includes a $10 million mutual option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn $150,000 for 75 innings, $350,000 for 100 and $500,000 each for 125 and 150. Miley would get a one-time $250,000 assignment bonus if traded. He would earn $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning Comeback Player of the Year or the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, or World Series MVP or a Sliver Slugger. He would get $25,000 for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.
