MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley would earn all of his $1.5 million in performance bonuses if he pitches 150 innings this season as part of his $4.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley’s agreement, announced Monday, calls for a $3.5 million salary this year and includes a $10 million mutual option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. He would earn $150,000 for 75 innings, $350,000 for 100 and $500,000 each for 125 and 150. Miley would get a one-time $250,000 assignment bonus if traded. He would earn $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning Comeback Player of the Year or the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman reliever of the year award, or World Series MVP or a Sliver Slugger. He would get $25,000 for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO