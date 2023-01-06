Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Public Infrastructure Road Projects highlighted on City interactive webpage
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — As heard in a past WGNS newscast, the City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with plans to build a bridge over I-24 to extend Rutherford Boulevard to Warrior Drive and a bridge over the Stones River to connect Beasie Road to River Rock Boulevard. The plans are part of the 2040 Major Transportation Plan. Shortly after WGNS reported the road extensions, the city introduced a new interactive online map of Public Infrastructure Projects.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for Jan 8 – 14
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Minor Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place. Brinkley Rd Improvement Project (between Blaze Dr and Timber Creek Dr) Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Roadway construction work continues on Brinkley Rd....
radio7media.com
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
wgnsradio.com
Ram's Road Warnings
(MURFREESBORO) This is a busy time of the year, new laws take effect, the state's General Assembly convenes, and contractors are trying to make-up for time that was lost during the holidays. That's a recipe for traffic problems, and Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns of areas to avoid between today and January 14, 2023.
City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir for future growth
The Assistant City Administrator says if approved the reservoir would be located a few miles away from the water treatment plant.
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removal for I-840
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Planning on making a drive into nearby Williamson County this weekend? Use caution as Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work...
Crews working to recover body floating in water at Percy Priest Lake
Crews are working to retrieve a body from water in Antioch Sunday morning near Lavergne Couchville Pike.
wgnsradio.com
Woman's Body Found Floating At Four Corners Marina Sunday Morning
(La Vergne, TN) A woman's body was found floating in Percy Priest Lake around 10:00 o'clock Sunday (1/8/2023) morning. Officials say that her body was near the Four Corners Marina on the LaVergne / Davidson County line. The marina is at 4027 Couchville Pike in La Vergne. Metro Nashville Police...
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
Could Lee's transportation plan work to address road in urban, rural areas?
Gov. Bill Lee and TDOT are working together to invest more into roads. Tennessee’s growth is far outpacing roadway capacity investments.
Residents accuse Madison apartment of forcing them out to fix winter storm repairs
Dozens of residents at Chapel Village Apartments in Madison are worried that they will become homeless.
Road reopened after accident with log truck blocked Hwy. 43 in Columbia
Parts of U.S. Highway 43 are closed off in Columbia Thursday morning after two semi-trucks were involved in a crash, according to Columbia Fire and Rescue
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
WSMV
Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
wgnsradio.com
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
