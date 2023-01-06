ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers at Saints

By Schuyler Callihan
Can the Panthers cover the spread?

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Saints -3.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: In what many would call a meaningless game, I think this one comes down to focus. Steve Wilks has done a phenomenal job with this team and keeping them focused through the many distractions that have surrounded them all season long. He'll have this team ready to go and finish the season on a strong note. I'll take the points with the Panthers.

Over/Under: 41.5

4 Star play on the over: The over has cashed in each of the last four games for the Panthers and that's where I see this one heading. New Orleans' offense has looked much better in recent weeks and they're not going to allow Carolina to just play clock control and run the ball for 200+ yards. Sam Darnold slings it around in a "showcase" game and we get well over the number.

My picks last season:

ATS: 7-8 (46%)

Over/Unders: 9-6 (60%)

Total: 16-14 (53%)

