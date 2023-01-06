Read full article on original website
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
Former Eastwood Park guard 'was sadistic' with boys, court hears
A former prison officer at a juvenile detention centre has been accused of violently abusing inmates and sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. Patrick Devaney is alleged to have committed the offences between 1970 and 1983 at Eastwood Park near Bristol. Mr Devaney, now 80 and living in County Down in...
Swindon cannabis farm: Man arrested after 200 plants found by police
A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm with 200 plants was discovered by police on a residential street. Plants were found in five rooms of the property on Wolsely Avenue in Swindon, which had been converted to grow cannabis. The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday...
Baby's welfare is priority in missing couple search, police say
Police searching for a missing couple and a newborn baby have said they are determined to establish the child "is alive and well". Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have not been seen since their car broke down on the M61 near Bolton on Thursday. Police said Ms Marten had recently...
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
Police identify Toronto man allegedly stabbed to death by teen girls
The identity of a 59-year-old man killed in Toronto after allegedly being "swarmed" by a group of eight teenage girls has been released by Canadian authorities. Ken Lee was fatally stabbed on a cold night in mid-December. Police said he was surrounded by girls aged between 13 and 16, who...
Adrian Swift death: Woman who killed vulnerable musician is jailed
A woman who battered a vulnerable man to death in a "shocking" attack has been jailed for his murder. Cheryl O'Callaghan, 46, inflicted "terrible injuries" on Adrian Swift in his home in Wavertree, Liverpool, on 23 March 2021, police said. The 57-year-old musician discharged himself from hospital the next day...
Toxteth gunman who shot schoolgirl bystander in neck jailed
A man who shot an "innocent" schoolgirl in the neck as she waited at a bus stop has been jailed for life. Amid a gang dispute, Rio Jones opened fired on a rival as they rode their e-bikes along Upper Warwick Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on 1 March.
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
Thieves steal equipment in fire station break-in
Thieves have stolen several pieces of equipment from a fire station in the Borders. Police believe the theft took place between 22:00 on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday at the station on Newtown Road in Duns. Officers are studying CCTV footage from around the area as part of their efforts...
Woman hurt in post office arson attack in Tipton
A woman has been injured in an arson attack on a post office. Two people in balaclavas went into the store at Dudley Port, Tipton, on Tuesday evening and are believed to have started the fire, police said. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The force...
Ebbw Vale: Shoplifter pulled out manager's teeth
A fleeing shoplifter pulled out a supermarket manager's front teeth in a bid to escape, a court has heard. Ben Stead, 28, of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, tried to walk out of Morrisons with a trolley-full of alcohol worth more than £300 in December 2021. He became violent after a...
Woman denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
An Aberdeen woman has gone on trial accused of putting a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need. Tracy Anne Menhinick denies wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017, at a time when she was a home care worker for NHS Grampian. The...
Christmas Eve pub shooting: Murder arrest over death of Elle Edwards
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December. Merseyside Police previously said she was not believed to have been...
