Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN RED WINGS AND JAKUB VRANA 'FEELS BROKEN'
The general reaction when the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers earlier this week was shock. Vrana, a 26-year old 25-goal scorer, was offered up to the rest of the NHL for free, and more surprising than that was the fact that no one stepped up to claim him. As puzzling as it was, the simple fact was that 90% of the NHL couldn't afford Vrana's $5M+ salary, and the ones that could are actively trying to Tank Hard for Bedard.
markerzone.com
23-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR JANUARY 10TH
After a couple days of inactivity on the waiver wire, Tuesday saw a couple of placements by the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Casey Fitzgerald and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - THIRD TEAM SWOOPS IN, REPORTEDLY ACQUIRING SHANE WRIGHT FROM KINGSTON
Although it was previously reported that Shane Wright was headed to the London Knights, it appears as though a third team swooped in to acquire the Kraken prospect from the Kingston Frontenacs. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, Shane Wright has been traded to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange...
markerzone.com
COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
markerzone.com
REPORT - ANAHEIM DUCKS' PROSPECT NETS RIDICULOUS RETURN IN WHL TRADE
According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the WHL's Kamloops Blazers are sending a massive package to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for defenseman Olen Zellweger (ANA) and center Ryan Hofer (WSH). "More on the Zellweger deal - sounds like the Kamloops Blazers are sending 2 players and 2 prospects along with...
markerzone.com
LATEST REPORT SUGGESTS EVANDER KANE COULD RETURN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
Good news for Oilers fans, as it appears as though Evander Kane could return to action sooner than expected. For those who may have forgotten, Kane suffered a gruesome laceration from the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon on November 11th. Initially, the timeline for his return was...
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
markerzone.com
KLIM KOSTIN CONTINUES TO EARN ADMIRATION OF OILERS FANS, DROPS GLOVES W/ BRENDAN LEMIEUX
Klim Kostin has been a breath of fresh air for Oilers fans since he arrived this fall via trade from the St. Louis Blues. Kostin is playing on a one-year, $750,000 deal, but ask Oilers fans, and they will admit he's playing at a discount. He has just 9 points...
markerzone.com
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
markerzone.com
TYLER BERTUZZI REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN REMAINING WITH DETROIT BEYOND THIS SEASON
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in a contract year, one that has been hampered with injuries. At the beginning of December, he underwent surgery on his hand and was given a six-week timeline for his recovery. With the Red Wings on the outside looking in on the playoff...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE'S RECENT INJURY COULD END THE FORWARD'S SEASON, PER REPORT
The Chicago Blackhawks have stood front and center of widespread speculation regarding club legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Both forwards have reportedly garnered trade interest from teams looking to contend, and both of their contracts expire at the end of this season. According to Elliotte Friedman via the 32...
markerzone.com
OHL TEAM UNHAPPY WITH HOCKEY INSIDER FOR INCORRECT TRADE TWEET
The London Knights are not pleased with a hockey insider for reporting a trade involving one of their players that never happened. According to the London Knights, the trade was never even discussed. On Sunday, Ken Campbell reported that he was hearing that Shane Wright had been traded to London...
markerzone.com
OILERS CALL UP CALVIN PICKARD DUE TO AN ABSENCE IN THE CREASE
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday that they've called up goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 30-year-old is back in the NHL due to Stuart Skinner's absence. Skinner flew home to Edmonton following Monday's game against the Kings as his wife is expected to give birth to their first child.
markerzone.com
PREDS GM ON LOSING TOLVANEN: 'THIS COULD BE A MISTAKE ON OUR PART'
Perhaps it's stating the obvious, but there appears to be some regret from the Nashville Predators on letting go of forward Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen was put on waivers a few days ago, a move that surprised many. The former 30th overall pick just couldn't seem to get a foothold in the Preds lineup. It was pretty much a guarantee that Tolvanen would be picked up, and he ended up going to Seattle. In his first give games with the Kraken, Tolvanen has 3 goals and 2 assists, and is on a five game point streak. Nashville GM David Poile was asked about Tolvanen's recent success and whether putting him on waivers was the best move.
markerzone.com
SENS PROSPECT, TWO-TIME WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION ZACK OSTAPCHUK INVOLVED IN MASSIVE WHL TRADE
The Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League announced on Sunday night that they've traded Ottawa Senators prospect and two-time World Junior champion Zack Ostapchuk to the Winnipeg Ice. In exchange, the Giants got a massive haul of three first-round picks, a fifth round pick, Skyler Bruce, Connor Dale, Owen...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER ZAC RINALDO LANDS COACHING ROLE IN ONTARIO
Former National Hockey League enforcer Zac Rinaldo hasn't played since the 2020-21 season when he was with the Calgary Flames. Despite having a contract in place for the 2021-22 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he did not appear in a game for them because he wasn't vaccinated. It appears...
markerzone.com
SUBBAN NAMES TWO CANADIAN TEAMS HE WAS SURPRISED THAT DIDN'T WANT TO SIGN HIM
Its been nearly four months since P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and in an interview recently with the Toronto Sun, the 33-year-old said he was a bit surprised that a pair of Canadian teams, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, didn't want to sign him. Subban added that another contending team, the Carolina Hurricanes, were interested, but nothing came of that.
markerzone.com
PAIR OF CANADIAN TEAMS INTERESTED IN WILD DEFENCEMAN MATT DUMBA
Pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Matt Dumba is no stranger to being named in trade rumours and there's no question that any team in the National Hockey League would like to have him on their blue line. During Tuesday's edition of 'Insider Trading' on TSN, Darren Dreger mentioned that the...
markerzone.com
FANS MAY NOT HAVE TO WAIT LONG BEFORE SEEING CONNOR BEDARD IN A CANADA JERSEY AGAIN
Connor Bedard took the hockey world by storm at the 2023 World Juniors, smashing several records by recording 23 points in seven games, earning MVP honours. The 17-year-old returned to his junior club, the Regina Pats, and in his first game back on Sunday, he had four goals and six points, which included a third period hat-trick.
Comments / 0