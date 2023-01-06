ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIDER SAYS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN RED WINGS AND JAKUB VRANA 'FEELS BROKEN'

The general reaction when the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers earlier this week was shock. Vrana, a 26-year old 25-goal scorer, was offered up to the rest of the NHL for free, and more surprising than that was the fact that no one stepped up to claim him. As puzzling as it was, the simple fact was that 90% of the NHL couldn't afford Vrana's $5M+ salary, and the ones that could are actively trying to Tank Hard for Bedard.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

23-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR JANUARY 10TH

After a couple days of inactivity on the waiver wire, Tuesday saw a couple of placements by the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Casey Fitzgerald and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

BREAKING - THIRD TEAM SWOOPS IN, REPORTEDLY ACQUIRING SHANE WRIGHT FROM KINGSTON

Although it was previously reported that Shane Wright was headed to the London Knights, it appears as though a third team swooped in to acquire the Kraken prospect from the Kingston Frontenacs. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, Shane Wright has been traded to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange...
markerzone.com

COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
markerzone.com

REPORT - ANAHEIM DUCKS' PROSPECT NETS RIDICULOUS RETURN IN WHL TRADE

According to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, the WHL's Kamloops Blazers are sending a massive package to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for defenseman Olen Zellweger (ANA) and center Ryan Hofer (WSH). "More on the Zellweger deal - sounds like the Kamloops Blazers are sending 2 players and 2 prospects along with...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

LATEST REPORT SUGGESTS EVANDER KANE COULD RETURN AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Good news for Oilers fans, as it appears as though Evander Kane could return to action sooner than expected. For those who may have forgotten, Kane suffered a gruesome laceration from the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon on November 11th. Initially, the timeline for his return was...
markerzone.com

TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER

Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
WASHINGTON, DC
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES

The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE'S RECENT INJURY COULD END THE FORWARD'S SEASON, PER REPORT

The Chicago Blackhawks have stood front and center of widespread speculation regarding club legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Both forwards have reportedly garnered trade interest from teams looking to contend, and both of their contracts expire at the end of this season. According to Elliotte Friedman via the 32...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

OHL TEAM UNHAPPY WITH HOCKEY INSIDER FOR INCORRECT TRADE TWEET

The London Knights are not pleased with a hockey insider for reporting a trade involving one of their players that never happened. According to the London Knights, the trade was never even discussed. On Sunday, Ken Campbell reported that he was hearing that Shane Wright had been traded to London...
markerzone.com

OILERS CALL UP CALVIN PICKARD DUE TO AN ABSENCE IN THE CREASE

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday that they've called up goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 30-year-old is back in the NHL due to Stuart Skinner's absence. Skinner flew home to Edmonton following Monday's game against the Kings as his wife is expected to give birth to their first child.
CALIFORNIA STATE
markerzone.com

PREDS GM ON LOSING TOLVANEN: 'THIS COULD BE A MISTAKE ON OUR PART'

Perhaps it's stating the obvious, but there appears to be some regret from the Nashville Predators on letting go of forward Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen was put on waivers a few days ago, a move that surprised many. The former 30th overall pick just couldn't seem to get a foothold in the Preds lineup. It was pretty much a guarantee that Tolvanen would be picked up, and he ended up going to Seattle. In his first give games with the Kraken, Tolvanen has 3 goals and 2 assists, and is on a five game point streak. Nashville GM David Poile was asked about Tolvanen's recent success and whether putting him on waivers was the best move.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER ZAC RINALDO LANDS COACHING ROLE IN ONTARIO

Former National Hockey League enforcer Zac Rinaldo hasn't played since the 2020-21 season when he was with the Calgary Flames. Despite having a contract in place for the 2021-22 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he did not appear in a game for them because he wasn't vaccinated. It appears...
ARIZONA STATE
markerzone.com

SUBBAN NAMES TWO CANADIAN TEAMS HE WAS SURPRISED THAT DIDN'T WANT TO SIGN HIM

Its been nearly four months since P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and in an interview recently with the Toronto Sun, the 33-year-old said he was a bit surprised that a pair of Canadian teams, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, didn't want to sign him. Subban added that another contending team, the Carolina Hurricanes, were interested, but nothing came of that.
markerzone.com

PAIR OF CANADIAN TEAMS INTERESTED IN WILD DEFENCEMAN MATT DUMBA

Pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Matt Dumba is no stranger to being named in trade rumours and there's no question that any team in the National Hockey League would like to have him on their blue line. During Tuesday's edition of 'Insider Trading' on TSN, Darren Dreger mentioned that the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

FANS MAY NOT HAVE TO WAIT LONG BEFORE SEEING CONNOR BEDARD IN A CANADA JERSEY AGAIN

Connor Bedard took the hockey world by storm at the 2023 World Juniors, smashing several records by recording 23 points in seven games, earning MVP honours. The 17-year-old returned to his junior club, the Regina Pats, and in his first game back on Sunday, he had four goals and six points, which included a third period hat-trick.

