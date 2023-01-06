Picture this: you’re flying out of Tampa International Airport. You’ve just boarded, settled into your seat and then your seatmate pulls up. Before stashing their carry-on in the overhead compartment, they set it on the seat and open it up, presumably to put their coat away, or grab a pair of headphones. Out of the corner of your eye, you see something move. Curiosity gets the better of you, and you look. It’s a boa constrictor. The year is not 2006, but rather 2022, and Samuel L. Jackson is nowhere to be found.

