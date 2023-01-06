ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
Woman Tries to Bring Her Four-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor on a Plane in Florida

Picture this: you’re flying out of Tampa International Airport. You’ve just boarded, settled into your seat and then your seatmate pulls up. Before stashing their carry-on in the overhead compartment, they set it on the seat and open it up, presumably to put their coat away, or grab a pair of headphones. Out of the corner of your eye, you see something move. Curiosity gets the better of you, and you look. It’s a boa constrictor. The year is not 2006, but rather 2022, and Samuel L. Jackson is nowhere to be found.
