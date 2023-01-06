Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
EXPLAINER: How NOTAM caused widespread flight disruptions
DALLAS (AP) — Until Wednesday, few travelers had ever heard of a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, nor did they know that the system used to generate those notices could cause widespread travel misery. As they arrived at airports in the morning, they quickly found out. The Federal...
Woman Tries to Bring Her Four-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor on a Plane in Florida
Picture this: you’re flying out of Tampa International Airport. You’ve just boarded, settled into your seat and then your seatmate pulls up. Before stashing their carry-on in the overhead compartment, they set it on the seat and open it up, presumably to put their coat away, or grab a pair of headphones. Out of the corner of your eye, you see something move. Curiosity gets the better of you, and you look. It’s a boa constrictor. The year is not 2006, but rather 2022, and Samuel L. Jackson is nowhere to be found.
Road clear after tractor-trailer 'Storrowed' at Logan Airport
BOSTON - A tractor-trailer was "Storrowed" Wednesday afternoon at Logan Airport.The truck got stuck in an overpass on road to the Terminal C Arrivals. No one was hurt, and the truck was removed.The driver, from Georgia, was issued a citation.
