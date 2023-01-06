ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Detroit News

Judge blocks DIA from concealing Van Gogh in international fight

Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on display as part of the museum's "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.
DETROIT, MI
The Hill

CNN making major changes to daytime programming

CNN has announced a series of planned personnel and programming changes coming to the network that will alter its dayside programming significantly. CNN’s weekday 9 a.m. -12 p.m. block will soon be a standalone program out of the network’s New York studios, the network said, anchored by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner. Berman, Bolduan and Sidner will…
WASHINGTON STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: In El Paso, Biden plays two-faced role

President Joe Biden, before arriving in Mexico City to meet with President Andres López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, made a theatrical stop to in Texas. The streets were conspicuously sanitized. El Paso never looked so clean. This “fact-finding mission” came just days after the Mexican military...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy