New Orleans, LA

Mardi Gras 2023 kicks off in New Orleans with krewes and culture bearers

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Happy King’s Day, Louisiana! On Friday morning, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Mardi Gras krewes like Zulu and Rex, along with other culture bearers to kick off Carnival season. Watch the press conference live from Mardi Gras Worlds in the player above.

“As we kicked off the official start of the 2023 Carnival Season with our King’s Day celebration, I announced that the City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) are working tirelessly to return Mardi Gras krewes back to their traditional routes,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell . “We are asking all krewes to help identify additional post certified law enforcement officers to secure the routes, and the City will pay the costs associated with retaining the officers. The NOPD will work directly with each krewe regarding their needs.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell

See a full list of 2023 parade schedules here!

KLFY News 10

