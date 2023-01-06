Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Police arrest an allegedly armed man in a Wichita Falls nightclub
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a suspicious person lands a man with a lengthy criminal record back in jail Sunday morning. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to Club Sip, a local nightclub on East Scott. Police dispatchers told the responding officers, there was a man with a handgun inside […]
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
kswo.com
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
Oscar Mayer is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers Apply Today
It's one of the most recognizable, celebrated, and iconic vehicles on the road, the legendary Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. It's been on the road and a BIG PART of Americana since 1936 and still going strong today. SCROLL DOWN & APPLY TO BECOME AN OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE DRIVER. I've been fortunate...
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
kswo.com
LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: Italian Greyhound Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to Minnie, an 8-month-old Italian Greyhound mix, who was an owner release to the animal welfare. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 7. Minnie is friendly, loves people, and had no hesitations saying hi to 7News employees behind the scenes!
Lawton Police Dept. Citizens’ Police Academy is Back in 2023
It's back! LPD's (Lawton Police Department's) CPA (Citizens' Police Academy) returns in 2023 on Thursday, January 5th (01-05-23). Space is limited so if you're interested you'll need to get signed up ASAP. Anyone who is 18 years of age or older and lives in the Lawton, Fort Sill community is welcome to be a part of CPA.
Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
Two arrested in narcotics search warrant
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St. A search of the […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend. Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48. PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police investigate death. Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and...
southwestledger.news
12:10: Keshonna Davis
Registered Nurse, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Cofounder and interim director, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry. When the wind chill advisory expired at noon Dec. 23 and some community warming centers were shutting their doors, Keshonna Davis had already begun navigating between phone calls and text messages to help find transportation and shelter for those in need.
