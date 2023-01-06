Read full article on original website
Tasting Table
Spiced Baked Butternut Squash Recipe
If you love butternut squash, this spiced baked butternut squash recipe from recipe developer and food photographer Jennine Rye is just what you need. This recipe provides a simple way to jazz up butternut squash and, as a bonus, goes with pretty much anything. "Butternut squash is such a versatile fall vegetable," Rye says. "I love serving it as a side with many different [main dishes]."
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Flathead Beacon
Cranberry-Orange Quick Bread
Quick breads make a sweet snack anytime, but this one, which fills the house with the scent of orange and cranberries, seems particularly apt for winter. Oranges have hit their seasonal peak and fresh cranberries are easiest to find in the year’s final months. Quick breads also make delicious last-minute holiday gifts, welcome even amid plates of cookies.
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
12tomatoes.com
Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Oven Risotto
All the taste without all the work. Even if pasta and pizza get all the attention, one of the finest dishes to come from Italy is risotto. It can be as simple or as extravagant as you like, but at the heart of the recipe is that creamy Arborio rice, cooked until it’s fall-apart tender in your mouth.
marthastewart.com
How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists
Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
msn.com
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
The post Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe appeared first on Seniors Guide.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
ABC News
Try the coffee cake dubbed recipe of the year by King Arthur Baking
One beloved breakfast treat -- rich and tender yellow cake with layers of spice notes from cinnamon crumbles and streusel -- is ready to soak up the spotlight as the top recipe of the new year. King Arthur Baking Company revealed coffee cake as its Recipe of the Year for...
Crab salad
Needing a break from all those holiday desserts? Today, I am making a delightful crab salad with a mixture of different salad greens. If you prefer to use only lettuce, over the salad mix that I am preparing, that's yummy too!
marthastewart.com
Should You Refrigerate Oranges, Lemons, Limes, Grapefruit, and Other Citrus?
A decorative bowl of oranges or a fruit display piled high with juicy grapefruits, pomelos, and tangerines looks fabulous, but is this aesthetically pleasing setup really how you should store these juicy fruits? We spoke to experts to find out the right way to store citrus for peak flavor and freshness.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Crispy Air Fryer Potatoes
Make these crispy air fryer potatoes for perfectly crispy and seasoned skin and tender, fluffy potato on the inside!. These crispy air fryer potatoes are the perfect side dish for any meal! They’re perfectly seasoned and air fried to crispy perfection in 10 minutes. We love these taters served alongside sous vide steak and sautéed green beans. Delish!
msn.com
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Epicurious
Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu
This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
Lentil Rice Soup
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Smash Your Broccoli for the Crispiest, Most Flavorful Side Dish
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
Food & Wine
Breakfast Potatoes
No breakfast spread is complete without a plate of savory and golden breakfast potatoes. These potatoes roast in the oven, so you can prepare the rest of your breakfast while they cook. Serve them alongside breakfast dishes like eggs Benedict, French toast, or quiche Lorraine. You can also stuff them in a breakfast burrito or serve them on top of a salad or grain bowl. And while these are perfect for breakfast, they can also be served as a side for dinner. Customize the flavor with your favorite spice blend or top them with a few dashes of hot sauce.
12tomatoes.com
One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Rice
Pieces of chicken and veggies cooked in a deliciously creamy herb sauce stirred through with brown rice and quinoa. Pan-cooked chicken with broccoli florets, quinoa, and rice is a perfectly adequate meal, if a little bland and boring. But a one pan One Pan Chicken and Vegetable Rice dish featuring quinoa, fresh veg, a combination of deliciously rustic flavors, and topped with parmesan cheese? Now we’re talking business!
Epicurious
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
For extra-lemony lemon poppy seed muffins, a trio of lemony ingredients are combined in this sunny recipe: fragrant lemon zest, tart juice, and rich lemon curd (either store-bought or homemade). Begin with one of my favorite Dorie Greenspan tricks—rub the lemon zest into some sugar, which brings out a vivid lemon aroma, tints the sugar, and infuses it with the oils from the peel of the fruit. Lemon curd does double duty to sweeten as well as keep the muffins moist. Together these extra steps make for a bright and tangy individual-sized quick bread.
