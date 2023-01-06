Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Major changes expected for Raiders' defense this offseason
Las Vegas Raiders end Maxx Crosby is one of the few defensive players almost guaranteed to return next season
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs. Baylor
The starting lineup for tonight's game is set.
AP source: Mike LaFleur out as offensive coordinator
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two seasons
How Will Razorback Fans Experience the Longhorn Network in the Future?
SEC has pair of options if it decides to utilized failed channel in line-up
Sizzling Rangers host Stars
The New York Rangers look to extend their point streak to seven games when they host the Dallas Stars on
DeMarcus Ware on his Hall of Fame candidacy, Cowboys/Bucs, grass vs. turf
Future NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware joined the GBag Nation to talk about if he thinks he’ll get in this year, his keys to the Cowboys/Buccaneers Wild Card matchup, the difference between playing on grass and turf, and more!
