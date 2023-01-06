Read full article on original website
Columbia woman arrested for suspicious death linked to MU dorm
A Columbia woman is arrested for murder after unidentifiable human remains are found following a welfare check at a residential hall on the MU campus. The Columbia Police Department reports officers with the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched Tuesday night to a welfare check at Hudson Hall. The investigation led officers to a location in the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers located the remains. Police say the circumstances the remains were found in appeared to be suspicious.
Columbia man accused of punching officer, trying to grab his gun
A Columbia man is behind bars, accused of assaulting a police officer and trying to grab his service weapon. Charles Nichols, 24, is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, fourth-degree assault on a special victim, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday. He is being held without bond, but a bond hearing is scheduled for this afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9.
Columbia man arrested for armed robbery of adult boutique
A Columbia man is arrested for the armed robbery of an adult boutique. Jawan Avant, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery Tuesday morning. Columbia Police say Avant walked into Passion’s Adult Boutique on the Business Loop last Thursday night, armed with a handgun. He allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cashier and taking off with on foot with the cash.
Woman dies after west Columbia crash
A 22-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The post Woman dies after west Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man accused of a 1984 rape in Columbia asked for a change of judge on Monday. James F. Wilson, 59, is charged with rape and first-degree assault. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man now charged with making bomb threat last November on MU campus
A Columbia man is now charged with making a bomb scare on the MU campus last year. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged Monday with making a terrorist threat in the third degree. He’s scheduled to be arraigned later this week. According to court records, the FBI contacted the University...
Seewood: Most of Columbia’s murders in 2022 involved domestic violence
Preventing domestic violence is a top priority for Columbia’s city manager. De’Carlon Seewood tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” that nine of Columbia’s 11 homicides last year were domestic-related. “How do we do some of the mental health support to help people get...
Holts Summit man facing nine charges after seven-hour police standoff
Charges are now filed against a Callaway County man, involved in a seven-hour police standoff this past weekend. Maurice Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with two misdemeanors. He currently remains jailed with no bond.
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
Man convicted in Missouri sport editor's death is out of prison
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said. Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.
Columbia woman convicted of killing snake-breeder husband drops her appeal
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband drops her appeal. In December of 2021, Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of her husband, Ben Renick. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. In November of 2022, Renick filed...
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide
(The following story discusses suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.) COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
Columbia woman dies following single-vehicle crash near Cosmo Park
One person dies following a single-vehicle crash in Columbia, near Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department reports the vehicle was driving on West Boulevard on Monday morning when the driver lost control and began to slide near the on-ramp to I-70. The SUV left the road and overturned. The passenger,...
Last of three arrested during large drug raid in Camden County has trial rescheduled
A Camden County man linked to a sizeable drug bust at the Lake of the Ozarks is granted a continuance. Russell Stamm, of Linn Creek, had been scheduled for a five-day jury trial to begin Monday. But instead, the judge granted Stamm’s request. On Tuesday, the judge scheduled Stamm’s new trial to begin July 10.
Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation
A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit
Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
