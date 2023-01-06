ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia woman arrested for suspicious death linked to MU dorm

A Columbia woman is arrested for murder after unidentifiable human remains are found following a welfare check at a residential hall on the MU campus. The Columbia Police Department reports officers with the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched Tuesday night to a welfare check at Hudson Hall. The investigation led officers to a location in the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers located the remains. Police say the circumstances the remains were found in appeared to be suspicious.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man accused of punching officer, trying to grab his gun

A Columbia man is behind bars, accused of assaulting a police officer and trying to grab his service weapon. Charles Nichols, 24, is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer, fourth-degree assault on a special victim, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Monday. He is being held without bond, but a bond hearing is scheduled for this afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for armed robbery of adult boutique

A Columbia man is arrested for the armed robbery of an adult boutique. Jawan Avant, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery Tuesday morning. Columbia Police say Avant walked into Passion’s Adult Boutique on the Business Loop last Thursday night, armed with a handgun. He allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cashier and taking off with on foot with the cash.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man accused of a 1984 rape in Columbia asked for a change of judge on Monday. James F. Wilson, 59, is charged with rape and first-degree assault. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Holts Summit man facing nine charges after seven-hour police standoff

Charges are now filed against a Callaway County man, involved in a seven-hour police standoff this past weekend. Maurice Burkhead, 60, of Holts Summit, was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was also charged with two misdemeanors. He currently remains jailed with no bond.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect

The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children

A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide

(The following story discusses suicide and depression. If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.) COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman dies following single-vehicle crash near Cosmo Park

One person dies following a single-vehicle crash in Columbia, near Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department reports the vehicle was driving on West Boulevard on Monday morning when the driver lost control and began to slide near the on-ramp to I-70. The SUV left the road and overturned. The passenger,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation

A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit

Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

