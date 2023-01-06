A Columbia woman is arrested for murder after unidentifiable human remains are found following a welfare check at a residential hall on the MU campus. The Columbia Police Department reports officers with the University of Missouri Police Department were dispatched Tuesday night to a welfare check at Hudson Hall. The investigation led officers to a location in the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers located the remains. Police say the circumstances the remains were found in appeared to be suspicious.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO