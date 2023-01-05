ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WCNC

Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...

