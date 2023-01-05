Read full article on original website
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
WCNC
Nicholas Snead found dead in Greensboro creek: Chief Thompson discusses case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The investigation continues into the death of 20-year-old man from High Point who disappeared shortly before Christmas. Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson answered questions about the case. Officers found Nicholas Snead inside his overturned car in Buffalo Creek Friday. He disappeared on December 23 when his...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Greensboro restaurant ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever gone on romantic dates in Greensboro or sought out something beyond your standard casual fare, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Green Valley Grill. On Friday, OpenTable revealed their top 100 “Most Beloved Restaurants in America” for 2022, and the list included that iconic Greensboro favorite. Green […]
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
2 kids among 3 killed in wreck on Highway NC 109, NCSHP says
Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling south on NC 109 while a Chrysler passenger vehicle and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling north on NC 109.
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
Missing High Point 20-year-old found dead in car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro on that day in a black […]
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
Parsons attorney: Madalina Cojocari’s parents could be in jail for years
The parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari could stay in jail for years awaiting trial on the charge of not reporting their daughter missing, according to a criminal defense attorney.
wfmynews2.com
Davidson County group gathers to support family after deadly crash
3 people died in a car crash on HWY 109 on Jan. 6. People in Denton met Sunday to brainstorm ways to help those grieving.
WXII 12
Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
abc45.com
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Moore County Sheriff’s Department requests help to locate a 15-year-old runaway from Southern Pines. Jada Garnett was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022. A poster has been issued by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Garnett stands 5’4″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you or...
WXII 12
Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
