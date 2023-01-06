ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico adds more days off to this year's school calendar

By Henrico Citizen
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rbar8_0k5qArlo00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools students will have three new days off in the coming months, after school system officials adjusted the system’s calendar to take advantage of “banked” time that has not been used for inclement weather.

Schools and school offices now will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 and Friday, May 26 using the banked time. In addition, students will have a holiday Tuesday, Feb. 21 so that voters in a portion of Henrico can cast ballots in the Fourth Congressional District special election that day. That day will be a professional learning day for staff members. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Richmond

5 free little alternative boxes in Richmond

We've all heard of free little libraries — the boxes where folks can take or leave books — but some fun alternatives are cropping up in Richmond.🦴 Free little dog treats Shane Dowler and his partner added one to their house since it backs up to dog-walking destination Forest Hill Park. "Good Dog" opened last week at his house at Smithdeal Avenue and 42nd Street. The recycled Blockbuster box on Strawberry is one of four in Richmond. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios 📼 Free little Blockbuster Need a DVD or video? There are now four Richmond locations for video trades in repurposed...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy