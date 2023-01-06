ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbXKq_0k5qAfQK00

A man passed out in the bushes outside the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium after a game and, upon awakening, entered the team's clubhouse and stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Bloedorn, 25, was charged Dec. 14 with felony burglary, online court records show.

His attorney, Jeffrey Murrell, declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday. The Brewers also declined to comment.

The complaint says Bloedorn attended a Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee's American Family Field, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He said he drank at least 10 beers, passed out, woke up and got back inside the stadium by pulling on a door until it opened.

He found his way to the clubhouse and started taking stuff from the locker room, the complaint said. A team strength coach said items taken from his office included a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card.

A jersey and a shaving kit were taken from manager Craig Counsell's office, and an equipment manager said a game-used hat, an autographed bat, a 45-year anniversary 1982 signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the team's Arizona spring training facility were stolen from his office. Two game jerseys and a bag with baseballs and pitching devices were taken from the coaches' locker room, according to the complaint.

Bloedorn then ordered an Uber to take him home. His roommate told detectives that Bloedorn showed up early on Sept. 9 with a duffel bag stuffed with Brewers memorabilia, the complaint said. Investigators recovered most of the items from Bloedorn's apartment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Shootout leaves Wisconsin woman dead, officer hit in vest

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a Waukesha home Wednesday evening, authorities said.Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said two officers went to the home in the Milwaukee suburb after the woman's landlord called for a welfare check, saying she was acting erratically. Baumann said the officers were checking the house with the landlord and as they went into the basement, the woman fired at the officers. One of them was hit but was wearing a ballistic vest...
WAUKESHA, WI
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy