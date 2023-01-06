Laura Porter is December Beacon of Light at Firelands

SANDUSKY — Laura Porter was selected as the Firelands Health December 2022 Beacon of Light Award winner. Laura is the manager of Firelands Corporate Health Center.

The Firelands Beacon of Light is a program developed to recognize team members who exemplify and exhibit the values of Firelands Health in the form of exceptional attitude, commitment and enthusiasm (ACE). The award goes to individuals who ACE it every day for patients and co-workers.

Laura’s nomination exemplifies this dedication. “Laura consistently exhibits ACE in all of her Firelands Health interactions. Laura has a welcoming and inviting demeanor and is a model employee for ACE,” the nomination read. “Laura has a strong work ethic exhibited in her work output. Laura has a high degree of focus on meeting the organization’s needs and works around the clock to accomplish her job functions and extra assignments. Laura is a known resource for many items and staff can rely on her for timely follow-up and execution with high-quality work.”

Outside of work, Laura enjoys kayaking, swimming, cruising, and relaxing outdoors. Laura serves as a trustee for the Fraternal Order of Police Associates and is also a board member of Erie County Area Safety Council.

She resides in Sandusky with her husband, James. Laura has been an employee at Firelands for 10 years.