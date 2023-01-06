ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls vs. 76ers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off an impressive 121-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, putting a halt to Brooklyn’s 12-game winning streak as Patrick Williams scored a season-high 22 points.

The 76ers are coming off their third-straight win, defeating the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday, led by James Harden’s 26 points.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 4
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Alex Caruso (right ankle) and Javonte Green (right knee) are questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee) is out.

76ers: Joel Embiid (left foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
  • Guard – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – DeMar DeRozan
  • Forward – Patrick Williams
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – James Harden
  • Guard – Tyrese Maxey
  • Forward – De’Anthony Melton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Center – PJ Tucker

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

