Bulls vs. 76ers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off an impressive 121-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, putting a halt to Brooklyn’s 12-game winning streak as Patrick Williams scored a season-high 22 points.

The 76ers are coming off their third-straight win, defeating the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday, led by James Harden’s 26 points.

How To Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 4

Friday, Jan. 4 Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT

7:00 p.m. EDT Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Alex Caruso (right ankle) and Javonte Green (right knee) are questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee) is out.

76ers: Joel Embiid (left foot) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Ayo Dosunmu

Guard – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Forward – Patrick Williams

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden

Guard – Tyrese Maxey

Forward – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Center – PJ Tucker

