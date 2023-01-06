Bulls vs. 76ers preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off an impressive 121-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, putting a halt to Brooklyn’s 12-game winning streak as Patrick Williams scored a season-high 22 points.
The 76ers are coming off their third-straight win, defeating the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday, led by James Harden’s 26 points.
How To Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
- Channel: NBCS Chicago
Notable Injuries
Bulls: Alex Caruso (right ankle) and Javonte Green (right knee) are questionable. Lonzo Ball (left knee) is out.
76ers: Joel Embiid (left foot) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
- Guard – Zach LaVine
- Forward – DeMar DeRozan
- Forward – Patrick Williams
- Center – Nikola Vucevic
Philadelphia 76ers
- Guard – James Harden
- Guard – Tyrese Maxey
- Forward – De’Anthony Melton
- Forward – Tobias Harris
- Center – PJ Tucker
