Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
Does New Hampshire Have a Secret System of Tunnels?
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s quietly passed around by locals.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall For 2023
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Massachusetts!
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts
Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
universalhub.com
Masshole parks in bus stop, bus pulls up ahead to let off passenger in wheelchair, Masshole can't wait, drives over wheelchair ramp, police say
Transit Police report no injuries yesterday when a bus driver extended his bus's wheelchair ramp to let a passenger off at Tufts Medical Center yesterday and an impatient SUV driver who had been parked at the bus stop couldn't wait and drove over it just as the passenger was about to get off.
Comments / 0