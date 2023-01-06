ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA

WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 6, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’s starting to look like winter in New Hampshire again, as some light snow fell in many cities and towns on Friday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
SALEM, NH
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames

Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
COHASSET, MA
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
Andover Townsman

Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep

A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
WENHAM, MA
B98.5

A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
nomadlawyer.org

MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts

Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

