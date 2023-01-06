ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

TownLift

Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates

OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes

SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

The history of the Beehive House

At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: Princess Alice

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

New ghost tour explores history of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A new ghost tour hosted by US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that boasts ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the nation, has just launched a new tour in Salt Lake City featuring historic places that are said to be haunted. The tour...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City

If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WMUR.com

UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller's "quiet strength"

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

