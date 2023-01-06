Read full article on original website
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Welcome Home: Oakley Bench Estates
OAKLEY, Utah — Positioned on a quiet, one-acre cul-de-sac lot in the coveted Oakley Bench Estates neighborhood sits 5425 N Estates Lane. This home underwent a significant remodel in 2022, […]
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
Fit to Recover opens in Ballpark area to offer hope, fitness for community
A new organization in the ballpark community is trying to make the neighborhood a better place to live, and serve those in need.
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
ksl.com
Utah Latinos passing on cultural traditions during Día de los Reyes
SALT LAKE CITY — Irma Hofer grew up in Baja California, Mexico, setting her shoes out by her bed or next to the window each year on Jan. 5 before going to sleep. The tradition was in anticipation of a visit from the three wise men, who leave presents in and around the shoes for children to wake up to on Jan. 6, or Día de los Reyes — a holiday celebrated in many Hispanic countries. The Jan. 6 date honors the wise men's journey, which tradition says would have taken 12 days from the time they saw the Christmas star.
The history of the Beehive House
At the corner of State Street and South Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, the historic Beehive House stands. What is the Beehive House? Who lived at the Beehive House? What was the Beehive House used for? How to tour Beehive House.
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Princess Alice
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
bitcoinist.com
Strange Antennas Used For A Secret Crypto Mining Activity Are Sprouting In Utah’s Hills
Strange antennas have been spotted cropping from the hills of Salt Lake City in Utah, that seem to be linked to a crypto mining company. According to KSLTV-5, the antennas appeared a year ago and authorities still have no idea who is leaving them on the hills. The unit consists...
KSLTV
New ghost tour explores history of Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A new ghost tour hosted by US Ghost Adventures, a travel company that boasts ghost tours in the most haunted cities in the nation, has just launched a new tour in Salt Lake City featuring historic places that are said to be haunted. The tour...
Cotopaxi CEO, Davis Smith, steps down to serve in Brazil
Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith is stepping down as CEO and appointing former Eddie Bauer CEO Damien Huang in his place, according to a press release.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
herrimantelegraph.org
We Built This City on Rock and Snow: The 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City
If you live in Utah, you certainly know about the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City. It’s what puts Salt Lake on the map, and a huge part of the cities, and states’ culture. However, with this year’s graduating class being born in 2004 and 2005, there are zero students that were alive during the games; yet, the impact the games had on Salt Lake City and Utah as a whole lives inside of us as students and residents of the state.
Breeze Airways extends winter sale to Monday, offers $29 flights to 5 cities
Breeze Airways extended its winter Bucket List Sale until Monday, Jan. 9, selling tickets from Provo starting at $29 one way to five locations through the month of February, according to a press release.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
Here are the most popular baby names in Utah County
Most popular baby names in Utah 2022. Most popular baby names 2022. What were the most popular baby names in 2022? Most popular baby girl names in 2022. Most popular baby boy names in 2022. What were the most popular boy names in Utah? Most popular girl names in Utah?
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
