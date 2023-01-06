Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Police arrest an allegedly armed man in a Wichita Falls nightclub
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a suspicious person lands a man with a lengthy criminal record back in jail Sunday morning. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to Club Sip, a local nightclub on East Scott. Police dispatchers told the responding officers, there was a man with a handgun inside […]
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Oscar Mayer is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers Apply Today
It's one of the most recognizable, celebrated, and iconic vehicles on the road, the legendary Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. It's been on the road and a BIG PART of Americana since 1936 and still going strong today. SCROLL DOWN & APPLY TO BECOME AN OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE DRIVER. I've been fortunate...
kswo.com
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
kswo.com
LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
Bus barn burglar, vandal sentenced to jail time served
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who broke into the WFISD transportation center in 2020 and took property, committed vandalism and set a truck on fire has been sentenced to her time already served in jail. Lisa Perez pleaded guilty to arson and burglary of a building and had the other charges of criminal mischief […]
Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
One arrested after pursuit and manhunt
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
Lawton Police Dept. Citizens’ Police Academy is Back in 2023
It's back! LPD's (Lawton Police Department's) CPA (Citizens' Police Academy) returns in 2023 on Thursday, January 5th (01-05-23). Space is limited so if you're interested you'll need to get signed up ASAP. Anyone who is 18 years of age or older and lives in the Lawton, Fort Sill community is welcome to be a part of CPA.
kswo.com
Mankiller portrait by native Lawton artist to hang in Oklahoma State Capitol
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Native American artist and Lawton native has joined a long list of legendary artists, after being commissioned to immortalize Wilma Mankiller in a portrait for the Oklahoma State Capitol. Starr Hardridge was a student at MacArthur but, according to his website, he was raised throughout...
Assault suspect jailed for allegedly choking victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrest a man they say assaulted his girlfriend twice, the second time when she locked the apartment door, and he kicked it in. Kole Koons is charged with assault family violence. The victim said he arrived at the apartment on Berkley about 4 a.m. Monday, acting erratically and […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
